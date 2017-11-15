Macomb prepares for Special Olympics Illinois





Special Olympics Illinois is raising funds to athletes to compete in various events throughout the state. One way they’re doing so is the Macomb area Spring Lake Polar Plunge, which will be on Sunday, March 4 at 2 p.m.

“Each year, the Polar Plunge challenges thousands of warm-hearted individuals at numerous locations across the state,” said Special Olympics Illinois Area 4 Manager Jennifer Davis. “It’s a great way for everyone – individuals, Greek & service organizations, sports teams– to support Special Olympics Illinois. All funds raised go to provide programming and events for more than 22,000 traditional athletes and 20,000 young athletes participating in Illinois.”

Davis said that the Polar Plunge helps the Special Olympics Illinois athletes. Participants are required to raise a minimum of $100 to have the opportunity of plunging into the icy waters of Spring Lake.

“Locally our goal for the Spring Lake Polar Plunge is $25,000,” Davis said. “Proceeds from the Spring Lake Polar Plunge will directly support our 800-plus children and adults with intellectual disabilities who participate in Region F Special Olympics. Region F is comprised of McDonough, Hancock, Henderson, Warren, Knox, Fulton, Mercer, Rock Island, Henry and Stark counties.”

In addition to making a plunge into icy Spring Lake, participants can earn incentive prizes based on the amount of money they raise.

“By raising the minimum of $100, you’ll receive an official Plunge hooded sweatshirt,” Davis said. “Sweatshirts will be available on a first come, first serve basis the day of the plunge. All individuals who do not receive a sweatshirt the day of the event will have one mailed to them in April. Other prizes are awarded at the $250, $500 and $1,000 levels and will be mailed to participants in April.”

Participants can visit www.plungeillinois.com to register and have their online fundraising page set up to share on social media. Participants can also raise money offline.

“We also encourage teams to be creative in how they raise money for this event,” Davis said. “Past teams have done raffles, partnered with restaurants for charity nights, silly string your favorite professor challenge, pie eating contests, sold plunge bear icons, wrapped Christmas presents for donations, charity free throw contests at home basketball games, etc.”

Davis said that there is no official theme for the Polar Plunge, but teams are encouraged create a team theme and to wear costumes that match the team theme. Shoes are recommended to wear, and participants are required to have a towel and a change of clothing. No wetsuits are allowed during the Polar Plunge.

If anyone is unable to donate or not being able to plunge, there are volunteering opportunities for the Polar Plunge.

“We can always use volunteers to help hang posters and promote the event beginning in January around the greater Macomb area, especially on the campus of WIU. Volunteers are also needed to help with set up the day before the Plunge and assist with day-of registration.”

For questions or to sign up to volunteer please contact Davis at jdavis@soill.org

or 309-337-9326.