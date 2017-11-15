Men’s basketball to pounce the Panthers

Dalan Ancrum pushes the ball up the court in their first win against St. Mary's Univeristy at Minn.





The Western Illinois University men’s basketball team (1-0) looks to get another win under their belt tonight during their second game of the season against the Eastern Illinois University Panthers (0-1). The Leathernecks are coming off a huge win against St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, and they plan to use the momentum from that game to come out strong against

the Panthers.

In their last game, the Leathernecks raked up a total of 109 points compared to Eastern who earned a total of 68 points in their season opener. The Leathernecks are coming off a hot win whilst the Panthers are coming off of a loss, making it easier for the Leathernecks to start out this next game with high momentum. This also means that the Panthers will be thirsty for a win, which means that the Leathernecks should be ready for some competition.

Leading the team statistically, sophomore guard C.J. Duff and senior forward Dalan Ancrum have earned the most points for the Leathernecks thus far, Duff with 31 and Ancrum with 21. Freshman point guard Kobe Webster also started out his rookie season strong, earning a total of 19 points for the Leathernecks. Junior center Brandon Gilbeck currently has two blocks this season, making him an impactful player for the defense.

The Panthers currently are led by senior guard Terrell Lewis who has a total of 13 points on the season so far, closely followed by junior wing Jajuan Starks who has earned 12 points. Eastern currently has four blocks this season so far, putting them slightly above the Leathernecks from a defensive standpoint. Eastern finished off their previous season with a 14-15 overall record compared to the Leatherneck’s 8-20 record, so although the Panthers are coming off a loss, their past record shows that they have been a historically better team than Western and therefore the Leathernecks must prepare to put up a battle against them.

The Leathernecks have put a huge emphasis on playing as a team and keeping open communication and they need to continue working on this in order for them to perform well during this upcoming game. During their previous game, the Leatherneck did a stellar job at communicating on the court and executing plays, which they plan to continue doing through this next game.

The men’s basketball team really wanted to get some wins this season because of their poor performance the previous season. They put in work during the offseason to strengthen their skills and prepare for the season, and it is exciting to see that their work is finally paying off. They hope to continue their winning streak by defeating the Eastern Illinois Panthers. If the Leathernecks come out with the same energy and drive that they had the previous game, they will increase their chances at winning their second game of the season.

The Western Illinois men’s basketball team will face off against the Eastern Illinois University Panthers tonight at 7pm in Western Hall for their second game of the season.

Twitter: @beccalangysxo