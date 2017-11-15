Women’s hoops thrash out Lady Blues

Close Olivia Kauffman shakes her defender in an 82 point Leatherneck win over Illinois College Josh Defibaugh / copy editor Josh Defibaugh / copy editor Olivia Kauffman shakes her defender in an 82 point Leatherneck win over Illinois College





Filed under Showcase, Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Western Illinois University women’s basketball team left no doubt Sunday night when they annihilated the Illinois College Lady Blues, 122-40. The Leathernecks now are 2-0 for the season, their defending Summit League championship status.

“Those games can be difficult and we appreciate Illinois College coming over and playing,” head coach JD Gravina said. “In that second quarter, it can be hard to keep up that intensity and there is a difference between wanting the ball and it becoming an afterthought. Once we picked up that urgency, I think we got what we wanted out of it. It was a good experience for some of those younger kids on a couple of different rotations. I was really happy with it.”

The first minute of the game was the closest it would ever be for the Lady Blues, senior guard Emily Clemens scored the first points of the game after making a pair of free throws. Western’s junior guard Taylor Higginbotham drilled a jumped, but Illinois College responded with a floater from inside the paint from junior forward Shannen Quehl. After the Lady Blues’ bucket, Western went on a 28-point run that gave them a 32-2 lead. Illinois College made a three and corner jump shot to tighten the score 32-7 to end the quarter.

At the start of the second quarter, Western called off the dogs and gave some of their starters a rest. Illinois College came out of the break riding their momentum from the end of the first quarter and made a three to close the gap, 32-10. The rest of the second quarter was back and forth between both sides. Western’s largest lead of the quarter was 30 points, the Lady Blues were outscored by just five points by the end of the half. The Leathernecks went into halftime with a dominating 51-21 lead.

Western did not waste any time in the second half and jumped out and scored 17 points. Senior forward Krishna Merriman, who switched from playing volleyball for the Purple and Gold to join the basketball team, got her first points of the season on a layup, assisted by fellow senior guard Morgan Blumer.

The remaining time of the third quarter was dominated by Western. The Leathernecks only gave up eight points in the third quarter and busted the game wide open. The quarter ended with the Leathernecks up 60 points, 89-29.

The fourth quarter was exactly like the third. Western took the game by the third largest margin of victory in school history and won by 82 points, 122-40.

Sophomore guard Olivia Kauffman led the Leathernecks in scoring with 24 points. Clemens was one assist shy of a double-double and ended the night with 14 points.

The Leathernecks travel to take on in-state foes Northern Illinois University and the University of Illinois Saturday and Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Twitter: @MacIsland13