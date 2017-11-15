Volleyball drops the ball in final game

Emilee Dechant glances back at her team in a home game.





Filed under Sports

The Western Illinois University Leathernecks (8-20) volleyball team gave the University of Denver Pioneers (21-5) all they had this past Sunday, but fell 3-1 at Western Hall. This match wrapped up Western’s season.

Prior to the match senior outside-hitter Shalyn Greenhaw, junior middle right side hitter Emilee Dechant and junior middle hitter Lexi Kolschefski were all honored for their contributions to this season.

“These three seniors have brought so much to this program. They’ve been here through this process of changing the culture and have been strong advocates for the change. More importantly, they are good people and will continue to leave impacts on everyone they come in contact with,” head coach Kelly Richardson said. “They have given everything they have had and we are exceptionally thankful for them.”

In the first set, the Purple and Gold jumped out with a quick 10-2 lead, in part due to back-to-back kills from Greenhaw. The Pioneers rallied together to take the lead after a 10-1 run. Down 20-17, Western scored three straight points that included a service error, an attacking error committed by Denver, and a kill from Dechant. With the score tied at 24, Dechant and sophomore right-side hitter Aleezah Washington scored back-to-back points. Junior setter Jamie Johnson, and freshman setter Cassie Hunt helped with assists. The purple and gold took the set 26-24.

Each team went on a 3-0 run to begin the second set, to match the oppostion. Down 16-13, Western scored five out of six points from two kills by Dechant and Johnson. Red shirt freshman outside- hitter Mackenzie Steckler also contributed with a service ace. Johnson put the Leathernecks up 24-22 with an ace, but Denver won five of the last six points to win the set, 27-25.

The Pioneers started the third set with an 8-2 run that turned into a 14-5 lead for Denver. The purple and gold scored four out of five points to pull with six, but couldn’t keep up with the Pioneers, 25-15.

Both teams went back-and-forth after Denver pulled out to a 7-3 lead in the fourth set. The Leathernecks fought back with Dechant and Steckler each recording kills to make it 9-6. Western went on an impressive 6-0 run in the middle of the set to tie up the score of 13. Steckler recorded two more aces after a kill. With the score tied at 19, Denver scored six of seven points to win the set 25-20, and the match.

“We are proud of the way this team fought today. We talked before the match about being aggressive offensively and having a big defensive match.“ Richardson said. “I think our team did an excellent job extending rallies and working hard to keep the ball off of the floor. We really had an opportunity today to see how this program is growing and the exciting things that are ahead for Western Volleyball.“

Western finished seventh out of eight, beating out South Dakota State University Jackrabbits this season, but their young squad is ready to get better next season.