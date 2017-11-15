Army‘s mental health ban lift raises concern





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

In September 2018, the army will lift its ban on recruits with histories of self harm and mental disabilities with to the goal of recruiting 80,000 new soldiers. While reading this, I immediately paused and just shook my head. There is a reason why the army has these bans, that’s why they exist. And the fact that they have been lifted due to trying to achieve a certain number is morally not right. Individuals who have these chemical imbalances shouldn’t be scrutinized but instead protected and by this ban being lifted; it only puts them in harm’s way.

I understand that we need more soldiers in order to have stabilized amount of those who are trained to protect. But there are certain lines you shouldn’t cross when considering the lives of others. Especially when we are fully aware of the certain disabilities that some have and the dire actions that could be taken because of them. By accepting the fact that those who have mental disabilities are capable of handling triggering situations and weapons is absolutely horrible.

You might as well harm them yourself. It’s not that these individuals are incompetent because that is entirely untrue. Instead they’re more vulnerable and susceptible to things in the world. More so than others who don’t have that same chemical imbalance and who aren’t as strongly affected.

Take for example, an individual who has a vivid history of self harm. Let’s say they pass their test and move up a rank and are now able to carry a deadly weapon. But one of the training days they had a bad experience with not being able to carry out an order and now it’s eating away at their mind. In an area full of weapons and potentially harmful things, this individual is extremely susceptible to harming themselves once more.

This is what I mean by dire actions that could be taken. These individuals are putting their lives at risk just by being in that type of environment twice more than the average soldier. The average soldier has a fear of being killed by an accident on base but one with these chemical imbalances has the fear of killing or harming their own selves, as well as the potential worry of something on base happening to them.

With knowing that these are potential outcomes for our future soldiers, it makes it morally wrong for us to accept this. Knowing that there is a possibility for more deaths to occur, it makes it inhuman to agree with the ban being lifted. It’s our responsibilities as human beings to protect one another, by not risking the lives of another even more so, if we know for certain they could be placed in harm’s way.

Already living in such a chaotic world, we should not stand by and agree to a ban that has the potential to increase our death rate, especially of the innocent. It’s understandable that our country wants to increase our military power but putting innocent people in harm’s way is unacceptable.