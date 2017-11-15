Trump supporters use fascist tactics





The election of Donald Trump – which happened one decades-long year ago last week – has sparked one of the most interesting dumpster fires in American political history. The founding documents of our nation were supposed to ensure a man like Trump never got closer than a thousand miles to the presidency. And yet, here we are.

His speech patterns have been analyzed, his gestures have been measured and his finger pointing’s have been mimicked night in and night out from the likes of Stephen Colbert, Seth Myers, Samantha Bee and the rest of the anti-Trump late night talk show host army.

Unsurprisingly, like any presidential candidate, or president, elected after 1945, Trump has been compared to Adolf Hitler multiple times, though not without merit.

His campaign advertisements, it’s been reported by Slate, among other publications, reference a cabal of global elites sucking America dry of goods, services and economic and political prowess. The advertisements also contain “linguistic similarities” with pro-Nazi and anti-Semitic propaganda from the 1930’s, according to Talking Points Memo.

Beyond advertisements, though, Trump and his supporter’s ties to Hitler-like fascism are stronger than many people realize, especially in regards to how they frame their enemies.

Take, for example, ANTIFA, a loose group of leftists and liberals with the murky goal of stopping fascists – their name comes from their purpose, Anti Fascist – in America. On Saturday, Nov. 4, ANTIFA was supposed to go door-to-door all across America, looking to kill old, white men who voted for Trump in 2016. How would they be doing this, you may be wondering? I’m so glad you asked.

ANTIFA was going to take advantage of the U.S. military testing its communication networks. Somehow, radio and web show host Alex Jones – whose principle claim to fame is a video of him yelling about chemically treated water “turning the freaking frogs gay” – was convinced the communications test was really going to be an electromagnetic pulse, which would destroy all communications in the U.S.

Depending on who you follow on political twitter, the notion of strong, burly members of an ANTIFA death squad going door-to-door sounds completely unreasonable and absurd or reasonable enough to arm yourself with a shiny new AR-15 military-style rifle. But for Trump’s band of alt-right supporters, that’s exactly their goal.

ANTIFA is somehow both a collection of weak, muscle mass challenged social-justice warriors who spend too much time policing the speech of other college students, and a cadre of strong and burly men and women emblematic of people working in Soviet realism paintings. It’s a strange hypocritical dichotomy that extends to the abstract “mainstream media” too.

Trump and his supporters – both nationally known and virtually unknown – consistently tweet about how strong the mainstream media, or any piece of national media that disagrees with their twisted worldview, is. The New York Times, the Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN and dozens of other publications and networks are all either “failing” or “fake,” according to Trump. Jones also spouts off ramblings about the mainstream media not taking his show or website seriously.

At the same time, though, the alt-right thinks mainstream media is so strong and is so controlling of everything, they have the ability to take down candidates with a single piece of reporting. Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore – who has been in boiling water the last few weeks on account of sexual misconduct allegations reported by the Post – issued several press releases claiming how the Post is too strong and too weak.

Another prominent politician used this dichotomous tactic. And yes, that prominent politician was Hitler. The Nazi party, through extensive propaganda including posters, books and films, convinced the German population and themselves that Jews were both scheming menaces capable of world domination through wealth control and a subhuman species in need of eradication.

Trump and his band of merry misogynists will likely continue the dichotomous comparison with ANTIFA, the media and other national figures. The Hitler and Nazi comparisons will continue, as well. Ultimately, though, nothing will be solved, and everyone will continue preaching to their political choir.