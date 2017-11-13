Rise Against announces new holiday shows





Filed under The Edge

Melodic hardcore group Rise Against recently announced that they would be playing two new holiday shows. The first show will be at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago on Nov. 30, with special guests Papa Roach and Night Riots. The second show will be on Dec. 1 at The Pageant in St. Louis.

In June this year, the band released their eighth studio album “Wolves,” which debuted at number nine on the Billboard 200 charts. The album focuses on the 2016 presidential election and the concern for the future. Lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Tim McIlrath stated the album’s theme was for people to take the power back, and to fight back for what they think is right.

Rise Against began their musical career in Chicago in 1999. They recorded their first two

studio albums at Fat Wreck Chords, a label focused on punk–rock groups including Anti-Flag and Against Me! The group’s fame picked up though, once they signed with Geffen Records in 2003, where they recorded their other four albums. The current band’s lineup consists of vocalist/guitarist McIlrath, lead guitarist Zach Blair, bassist Joe Principe, and percussionist Brandon Barnes.

The band’s lyrical content since their album “Revolutions per Minute” in 2003, focuses on social issues. The subjects they’ve written songs about include animal rights, economic injustice, modern warfare and environmental disasters. The band’s goal is to create music that spreads awareness about issues fans don’t know much about.

“Make It Stop”, a song off their 2011 album “Endgame,” references the September 2010 suicides of LGBT teenagers. Throughout the music video the band members each name those who had passed due to bullying. Each member of the band is an advocate for It Gets Better, a project where this very issue they sang about is addressed.

Along with their advocacy for It Gets Better, the group also supports animal rights organizations such as PETA. Being animal supporters, they have chosen to live vegetarian lifestyles. They also are straight edge, which means that they do not use any tobacco, alcohol, or drug paraphernalia.

There have been a few songs however that the band centers on broken relationships and forgiveness. “Savior” off their fifth studio album, “Appeal to Reason,” focuses on just that. The song tells about a couple that realizes they aren’t meant to be, but how they can save each other from the heartache of a broken relationship. This is also the same album that reached certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2008.

Currently Rise Against is finishing up their European tour. Their first show back from Europe will be in Chicago. Tickets are on sale now ranging from $30-75 for general admission. The same prices apply to the show in St. Louis. Songkick, a concert app that updates fans on their favorite performers upcoming concerts, added another concert event for Rise Against again in St. Louis later in the year. That show has not been officially confirmed yet.