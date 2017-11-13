Western’s film club hosts an emotional event for community





On Nov. 7, Western Illinois University students, faculty, veterans and the public were invited to the showing of “In My Brother’s Shoes,” at the Sandburg Lounge at the University Union. According to Film Club President, the event was sponsored by the Interdisciplinary Film Minor, Western’s Film Club, Casa Latina, the departments of Broadcasting and Journalism, English, History, Music and Political Science, Foundation Veterans Fund and Veterans Resource Center, Distant Learning, International Studies and Outreach, University Counseling Center and the Colleges of Arts and Science and Fine Arts.

Attendees not only witnessed an emotional film, but also had the chance to meet the filmmaker and composer behind the piece. The Interdisciplinary Film Minor’s also celebrated its 10-year anniversary during the event.

“In My Brother’s Shoes,” was originally released in 2014. The story is about a young man

from Chicago named Danny, whose younger brother served as a Marine. A roadside bomb kills the younger brother during combat in Iraq. Filled with sorrow, Danny travels to Rome, Italy, while wearing his brother’s boots, and honors his brother’s memory in a positive way.

Lucia Mauro, the writer and director of the piece, said the movie was based on a time she met an American tourist in Rome who was on a mission to fulfill a dream his late brother once had. The late brother dreamed of one day backpacking through Rome and other cities in Italy.

Mauro began her career as a theater critic as well as an art and culture writer. She has written for The Chicago Tribune, Chicago Magazine and In Theatre Magazine. “In My Brother’s Shoes,” was the first piece Mauro directed. After receiving tremendous praise for the film, she went on to make two more films. “One Year Later” centers on a cancer survivor who takes a trip to the Italian Alps to rediscover herself. Her third film “Frances Xavier Cabrini: The People’s Saint” is currently in postproduction.

The composer behind “In My Brother’s Shoes,” Enzo De Rosa is an internationally kno-wn pianist and composer. He has worked on more than 600 productions for film, Italian television and radio, international television, theater and opera.

“Allegro non troppo” will be the next event hosted by the Film Club. The screening will take place on Monday, Nov. 27 from 6-8p.m. at Simpkins Hall.