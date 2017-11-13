“South Park: The Fractured but Whole” will have you laughing





Every Wednesday night people are eager that the week is halfway over, and that Comedy Central will be airing a new South Park episode. What happens when South Park finishes its season and we all have to wait a couple of months for a new episode? Well, there is good news for gamers who are also fans of the show. Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker of South Park released their second role-playing video game, “South Park: The Fractured but Whole.”

Unlike the first game, “South Park: The Stick of Truth,” released in 2014, the newest game gives players more choices and combat techniques than before. During battles, players have the opportunity to play the different characters and attack their opponents through a grid system. Though you get more choices on how your character looks and acts remember that will affect how the others interact with you in the game.

Just like the show, the game takes place in the fictional town of South Park, Colo. Many of the storylines based in the series are a part of the game. Some find the game to be like a 20-hour episode that hasn’t been broadcasted on television.

The plot of the game centers on the children and their superhero personas. The teams of Coon and Friends (led by Eric Cartman) and The Freedom Pals (led by Timmy Burch) are enemies due to disagreements with how their future superhero shows will go in order on Netflix. There are other plots within the game, but if you have not played it yet, I won’t ruin it for you.

As the new kid in town, the player’s job is to keep the town safe with their superhero abilities, along with pleasing your allies and following through with the missions given to you by the locals in South Park.

Many video game reviewers have been in awe with the game, and have given the content high ratings. The game critics have all said that the storyline is what makes the game a great play through. If you enjoy a good laugh then “South Park: The Fractured but Whole,” is the right game for you.