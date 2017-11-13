Call of Duty goes back in time, forward in progress





Filed under The Edge

Call of Duty has been the premier first-person shooter for nearly a decade now, dominating the competitive multiplayer scene by adding more each iteration. From advanced movements, cybernetic powers and futuristic weaponry, Activision’s hallmark series hadn’t been afraid to try new things.

But the future has been abandoned with Sledgehammer Studio’s newest installment, “Call of Duty: WW2,” a game that has satisfied a vocal portion of fanbase with an old-school setting and made for an overall more compelling player experience.

After putting a solid 12 hours into multiplayer last weekend, I will attest that the multiplayer is still as addictive as it’s ever been. Call of Duty has always succeeded as an arena shooter, putting the player into the action and never taking them out of it.

Everything still feels like Call of Duty, but WW2 slows the pace down significantly, and it takes a lot of time to get used to if the last game you played in the series was Black Ops III or Infinite Warfare.

Call of Duty is back to traditional boots-on-the-ground com-bat, and while it’s nice that the game has brought the series back to reality (or as much as a videogame can), it is a stark change, and I personally felt frustrated when I could not chain movements to wall run, dash and slide to chain kills together.

Additionally, the online servers are littered with latency issues at the moment. Considering Call of Duty has now been making multiplayer-focused shooters for a decade since 2007’s Modern Warfare, it’s disappointing that I still experience host migrations, server failures and party disconnections multiple times in a session.

What I will credit “Call of Duty: WW2” with though is the visuals and sounds. With this installment in the series everything has been retouched to make an arena shooter look as close to war as it possibly can. Explosives kick up dust around the blast zone, standing next to a fire distorts the air and makes it harder to aim down sights and every bullet whizzing past your

head leaves a brief streak of light. Additionally, the sound of firing a few shots down range with the M1 Garand and matched with the classic “schwing”of reloading, it is very satisfying.

This game isn’t afraid to get gory though. Shrapnel grenades tear soldiers apart limb from

limb, stabbing someone with your bayonet gets you up close and personal with the enemy’s entrails and there’s enough spilt blood on the ground to rival “Mortal Kombat.” The player has the option to turn it off, but considering that “Call of Duty: WW2” is a game about war, its presence grounds the game in some sense of reality.

“Call of Duty: WW2” Also attempts to bring campaign and multiplayer hand-in-hand with a

new game mode, War. Each team gets a chance on offense and defense to complete a series of objectives, such as storming the beaches of Normandy on D-Day or guiding tanks through a German snowfall. It’s not a super competitive mode, but it’s a refreshing take from the deathmatch/capture the flag style games traditionally associated with the genre.

Moving on to the campaign mode, “Call of Duty: WW2” has made a few significant improvements. When tossed into the first mission, I was very satisfied to see some more relatable characters. The last few games have focused on an overly-generic burly

white guy killing lots and lots of nameless foreigners, and while Ronald “Red” Daniels is still fits those criteria the storytelling is a bit better.

While I was disappointed to see the campaign is still as America-centric as ever considering

how many nations were involved in World War II, the men the game follows as they travel from Normandy through France at the tail end of the war are generally more personable than other Call of Duty characters.

But D-Day didn’t occur until June 6, 1944. The game disregards the first five years of the war,

and the entire pacific theater, so while it ignores most of the other nations involved to focus on a group of Americans it also ignores what is arguably the more significant half of the U.S.’s involvement. Personally, I would have preferred for the game to take on the perspective of multiple soldiers of multiple nationalities.

But what the campaign lacks in scope it makes up for in strength of gameplay. Each mission is

fun to complete and feels more skill-oriented than other games. One of the best inclusions was the elimination of regenerating health. In previous games, you could hide behind a wall until your health regenerates, but now that you have to rely on finding medical kits to heal the game rewards smart gameplay and target prioritization instead of long periods of waiting behind cover.

The voice actors in this game have succeeded where “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harrington

and “House of Cards” lead Kevin Spacey couldn’t. Nothing felt overdone, everything felt like it could be a real story, even at the improbable end of the campaign.

And of course, “Call of Duty: WW2” brings back Nazi Zombies. I’ve never been particularly f

ond of, or good at, Call of Duty’s horde modes, but it’s still a fun cooperative mode when you need a break from the more serious aspects of the game. The puzzles aren’t as hard as Black Ops III’s zombies mode, but the mode has gotten back on its feet after a horrendous stumble from last year’s Infinite Warfare.

With the addition of more downloadable content available in the coming months, zombies mode will have time to improve and the people who are really interested in it will be satisfied

with new releases.

Speaking of downloadable content, it was relieving to see “Call of Duty: WWII” abandon

supply drops that affect gameplay. Supply drops earned through the various game modes are (for the most part) cosmetic, and the game is no longer about who got lucky enough to get the best weapons in the game, which plagued the series since Sledgehammer’s last attempt, “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.”

Overall, “Call of Duty: WW2” is a step forward from a series that has been on the decline. There’s plenty to complain about, such as server connection issues, framerate dips on menu screens and a confusing multiplayer hub world nobody asked for, but the game’s strengths outweigh the it’s detriments.

Call of Duty still is the genre’s premier series, and if you have not played one in a while “Call of Duty: WW2” just might be what former players need to come back. Rally your friends together, Call of Duty is back on the rise.