Western hosts veteran's tribute ceremony





To honor veterans and remember the soldiers who never made it home, Western Illinois University held a Veteran’s Day tribute ceremony in front of Sherman Hall on Friday.

The ceremony began with the presentation of colors by the Western ROTC Color Guard and the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by applied music major Zachary Palmar. Vice President of Student Services Ron Williams welcomed the people to the ceremony.

President Jack Thomas showed his appreciation to the military veterans and active armed forces personnel in his remarks.

“Thank you for gathering here to pay tribute to the courageous men and women who have bravely served our great country in order to protect the land of the free and the home of the brave,” Thomas said. “Western Illinois University is proud of our many students, faculty and staff who are veterans and those who are active members of the armed forces. To you, we offer our deepest appreciation for your service and dedication. Western has a rich tradition of honoring and serving veterans and active members of the armed forces.”

Thomas shared a quote from former U.S. Senator Bill Frist, of Tennessee, of what the members of the armed forces and their families go through during their times fighting for freedom.

“The valor and courage of our young women and men in the armed services are a shining example to all of the world, and we owe them and their families our deepest respect,” Thomas said.

Student Government Association Vice President Samir Almhiemid shared his family’s connection to the military in his speech.

“My grandfather served back in World War II,” Almhiemid said. “He is without a doubt the greatest influence in my life and the greatest person that I have the pleasure of knowing. He contributes his time in the military to the person that he is today, which is to me, a direct reflection of the type of people in our military provided us with. Two of my cousins are currently serving in the armed forces and they are the most unselfish people that I have ever known. Just right there, the military have provided me with three people in my life who I have looked up to more than I looked up to anyone else.”

Almhiemid also shared his gratitude for the veterans and active military personnel who dedicate their lives for the betterment of the U.S.

“Your unselfishness allows us to live freely,” Almhiemid said. “It has allowed us to pursue our dreams and asperations for putting yours on hold and great individuals of the highest quality.”

Veterans’ Club President Robert Rinell III lead a moment of silence for those veterans who never made it home and to thank the attendees for supporting the veterans and active armed forces service members.

According to Thomas, the contributions and sacrifices of the veterans will always be remembered and rejoiced.

“Let us remember those individuals who shed much sweat and tears,” Thomas said. “Let us remember those individuals who shed blood protecting our nation. Let us remember those individuals who gave the last full measure devotion so that we might enjoy freedom. Let us remember those families who are left behind and cherish their loved ones’ legacies. Let us remember and treasure the freedom, liberty, justice and privileges that we have as American citizens which are protected by our military members dedicated their contributions have not been in vain.”