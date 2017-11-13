Campus Safety Police goes far and above their job





Filed under Opinions

One of the things that sets Western apart from other schools is the campus police force. Many other schools have campus security, but we have actual police officers. While they may be troublesome for a few people, for me, it really helps me feel safe on campus. Their presence on campus — to me, at least — really makes a difference. The squad car parked in Q-Lot makes me unafraid to walk from the Student Recreation Center back to my dorm at 11 p.m. The car patrolling North Quad makes me not scared to walk from my friend’s room in Tanner to my room in Bayliss/ Henninger at 1 a.m. after a movie night. I have had a personal encounter with the Office of Public Safety (OPS), and I have nothing but good things to say.

A few weeks ago, a friend of mine told me a story about something she had seen in a residence hall. It was late on a weekend night, and an OPS officer was standing in the lobby of a residence hall, checking things out. A girl and a guy came back together, both intoxicated, but the girl was nearly belligerent. The officer spotted the couple and approached them. My friend of course thought they would both receive drinking tickets, but what happened surprised her. The officer singled out the girl and spoke to her in a normal voice. He kept asking her if she knew the man she was with, and if she was with him willingly. Although it took some prodding because of her condition, the officer eventually got it out of her that she did in fact know the guy and he was just walking her home and waiting for her roommate to come get her. The officer nodded and left the couple alone, although he did not leave the lobby until he saw the girl’s roommate come get her.

The story warmed my heart in the sense that it would have been easy for the officer to issue the two tickets and be on his way. Instead, all he cared about was the girl’s safety. With all the emails we all have been receiving about reported sexual assaults, this story gave me confidence that our police force has its priorities in order.

Unfortunately, I recently found myself a witness to a matter that had to be reported to OPS. The conduct of the officer we dealt with was my motivation for writing this article. Although I obviously am not going to go into details, I will get my point across. While the victim and I were talking to the officer, he asked about details that had happened in the days prior that led up to the incident which was reported. In telling the details, the officer didn’t care a bit about when the victim revealed she had gone to a party and was intoxicated when some of the events occurred. The only thing our very nice officer cared about was her safety. That really helped form my opinion of the police force.

I am very fortunate to live on a campus with its own real police force. I am also grateful that our officers clearly know what is of utmost importance: the students’ safety. It would be easy for officers to issue their tickets and walk away, but it is obvious to me that they are much more concerned with the safety of the students than with writing tickets. The OPS force is a presence that allows students to feel safer on campus and that is something for which I am very grateful.