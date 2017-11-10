Stuff your face this Thanksgiving

Opinions

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and I know everyone is looking forward to the nice week-long break we enjoy. There are so many things to look forward to on Thanksgiving: seeing your family, the chilly weather, the red, yellow and orange leaves, the scents of the season whether coming from the oven or your Scentsy. Either way, it’s an exciting week. I will tell you though, the thing I am looking forward to the most is the food. I hope I am not alone in saying that I cannot wait to go home and stuff my face with Thanksgiving food, arguably the best food of the year.

Now, everyone has a favorite Thanksgiving food. For some, it may be the turkey, or the pumpkin pie or maybe the yams whatever those are. But I have to say, without a doubt, the best Thanksgiving food (as well as any time of year food) out there is the potatoes. Potatoes can take on so many delicious forms. They can be mashed, or cheesy (which my mom makes the world’s best of, for the record), or cheesy and mashed. They can be fried, scalloped, au gratin or baked and topped with all your favorites. There are even the sweet potatoes for those questionable people who enjoy them.

It doesn’t even have to be Thanksgiving for the potato to reign supreme over all the other foods. The potato has managed to gracefully integrate into every meal and every season. The potato is the supreme food because of its so many forms. There is not a bad way to make a potato (except potato salad). Potatoes go perfectly with breakfast, lunch, dinner and all the snacks in between. And the absolute best part — after the taste — is that they are a vegetable. I do not care how starchy they are, they are a vegetable. It’s the law (Potato crops are taxed as vegetables).

Even here at Western Illinois University, potatoes serve as a vital part of the dining menu. Nearly every day, there are multiple potato dishes to choose from. There are almost always french fries in various forms. There are often times either chopped red potatoes or mashed to choose from in the other lines. The baked potato even makes its way in occasionally. Clearly, potatoes are a favorite.

Back to Thanksgiving. When it comes to the best meal of the year, potatoes are essential. Sure, you need turkey, but the main dish only goes so far. You need sides, you need variety. In come potatoes. Your turkey is nothing without mashed potatoes and gravy by its side.

While I obviously cannot determine what anybody else will be loading up their Thanksgiving plate with, you can be sure that mine with consist of about 30 percent turkey and bread, and the other 70 percent various potatoes, most likely mashed and cheesy. It may not be the healthiest dinner, but it is a happy one. One I am beyond thankful for, and that’s what Thanksgiving is all about.

And if you think after all those potatoes on one plate I will go back for seconds, you are absolutely right.