Western signs up for The Right Choice

Filed under News, Showcase

Western Illinois University students, faculty, staff and alumni are encouraged to show their Leatherneck pride through social media for The Right Choice social media photo contest until Nov. 25.

According to graduate assistant in the Centennial Honors College and Student member to the Board of Trustees Wil Gradle, The Right Choice campaign was Honors College Director Richard Hardy’s idea to promote Western.

“The whole idea of the Right Choice campaign is to saturate the market with Western Illinois University,” Gradle said. “We want students to be aware of our institution and we want to make students know that we’re a great place for a quality education, so that’s where the signs came from.”

The Right Choice campaign signs are posted throughout Macomb and into other parts of Illinois as well as Missouri. To expand on the Right Choice campaign, Gradle thought of having a social media photo contest to advertise Western for future Western students.

“We have put out more than 2,000 signs to date, but with the Right Choice photo contest, we want to bring the physical sign into cyberspace and make sure that we have a potent social media presence,” Gradle said. “That way, we not only have the active physical advertisements, but we also have passive advertising on social media and so, I think a great way for folks to show their WIU pride is to put it on their Facebook.”

Gradle said that by giving faculty, students and alumni signs, it would help recruit future Western students and to bring Western pride to their hometowns.

“The whole idea is to promote the institution,” Gradle said. “The thought behind it was that we are all responsible for recruiting for the institution. The admissions office is paid full time to work on it, but it is something that we all have to do our part.”

In the photo contest, participants take a picture with a The Right Choice sign and post it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #TheRightChoice and tagging Western to the photo with the following tags: westerniluniv (Instagram), Western Illinois University (Facebook) and @WesternILUniv (Twitter). Showing Leatherneck pride is encouraged in the photos, but not required. Photos should not have any drug/alcohol references, inappropriate attire/nudity or profane/inappropriate gestures or the photos will be discarded.

“We’re encouraging to post on the captions of their pictures why Western is the right choice for them,” Gradle said.

Gradle said that the Right Choice campaign is to remind high school and community college students that Western is a great option to get a quality education right at home. In the day of social media, potential college students are bombarded with information about various colleges from all over the country, causing many Illinois high school and community college students to go elsewhere for their higher education.

“The idea was to remind students in a very easy and cost-effective way that we’re a viable option,” Gradle said. “We provide an excellent education, we’re an affordable institution and we’re right here in your own backyard.”

The contest ends at midnight on Nov. 25 with winners being announced on Nov. 28. For questions about the contest or to get a sign, contact Gradle at WJ-Gradle@wiu.edu.