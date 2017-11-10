Black Friday will cease to exist





Filed under Opinions

As we start to approach the holiday season, it may be a little harder for consumers to go out Black Friday shopping this year.

Retail chains have been struggling this year and many have had to close down brick-and-mortar stores and focus on online sales. While this isn’t true for all retail stores, more retail stores have closed than have opened so far this year. According to Bloomberg, around 3,000 retail stores opened in the first three quarters this year while around 6,800 stores were expected to close in that same time period.

Here in Macomb we saw the slump of the retail market. Both K-Mart and J.C. Penney closed their Macomb locations within the last year. Wal-Mart is the only major retail chain in Macomb to survive the slump. So why the sudden downturn?

Original thought believed it had to deal with the rising success of websites like Amazon and other online retailers who can sell anything anywhere. This was supported by the amount of retail stores moving from brick and mortar to an online presence instead. While this definitely did play a factor, it doesn’t entirely explain the huge downfall of retail stores. We are currently in a period where unemployment is the lowest it’s been in a while, by having a growing economy we grow consumer confidence which should mean an increase in retail demand, not a decrease, even despite Amazon’s growing popularity. The issue primarily has to do with increasing debt, a topic I’m sure many college students aren’t familiar with. Just looking at the stores that closed in Macomb alone, debt has played a major issue. J.C. Penney’s ratio of long term debt to total assets is a whopping $46.1 billion. K-mart’s is a little less, at $28.8 billion. Sears Holdings sold their namesake Craftsman tools brand earlier this year to cut their debt, while watching the tools go to rival Lowe’s. Sears has also just recently cut ties with Whirlpool, another major brand that made Sears famous. This panicked cutting of major brands shows a company that’s trying to stay afloat. They’ve also announced even more K-mart stores being closed across the country. A headline we’ve been seeing almost every six months at this point.

Looking at other stores struggling, stores with billions in assets such as Sport’s Authority, Payless Shoesource and real shocker Toys ‘R’ Us have all filed bankruptcies in recent years. Toys ‘R’ Us had been the industry leader in toys for years with no real major competition, yet debt had come back to bite them, also stating that children’s interests in electronics had hurt the toy business. Now, we just wait to see what industry leader will go down next. According to experts, this is only the beginning. The amount of debt that is due to be paid in the next couple years is estimated to be much greater than it is now and the side effects are yet to be seen.