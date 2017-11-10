Learn another language, save money





Filed under Opinions

One of the most useful things a student can do to give their resume a bump and expose themselves to other cultures in the world is to learn another language. I believe everyone should dedicate some time to learning one, whether it’s a half an hour every night, or a full course load of foreign language education. There are a variety of benefits to doing so, and it isn’t as tricky as many people seem to think.

One of the main reasons I think learning another language is important is a fairly obvious one. It helps with communication. Anyone who hasn’t been living under a rock for the past decade will know that the Spanish speaking community in the US has grown tremendously over the past years. Learning spanish will clearly help native English speakers to better communicate with these Americans.

But it isn’t limited to spanish speaking people. There are a massive amount of languages present in this country. Whether you want to learn Spanish, French, Mandarin, or arabic there are many people here who speak those languages, and you would benefit from being able to speak with them and broaden your horizons.

The second reason is a more economic one. According to Forbes, multilingual people earn more money. Depending on one’s career and the language they choose to learn, this pay bump could be quite large. Not only is there extra money involved, but it can be an extra feature on a resume. You don’t have to think very hard to see the advantages a police officer would have from speaking Spanish, and other careers in business and finance would also benefit.

The third important reason is a health one. Obviously, learning a language is hard mental work, and this mental workout can pay off. According to the National Academy of Sciences, lifelong bilingualism can delay the onset of dementia and alzheimer’s. Elderly bilingual people have consistently scored better on short and long term memory tests.

Many people are discouraged by the seemingly gargantuan task of learning another language, and with good reason. It isn’t easy. However, there are quite a few myths surrounding language learning that I would like to dispel.

The first of these is that it is impossible for adults to become fully fluent in another language. While it is true that after childhood learning another language becomes more difficult, it is no where near impossible. According to psychologist Steven Pinker in his book “The Language Instinct”, adults may even be able to learn languages faster than children, given that they have the opportunity to objectively study grammar and dedicate time to memorizing words.

The second myth is that you simply need to have a special talent to become bilingual. Again, there is a little truth to this, given the existence of people such as Powell Janulus, who is fluent in 42 languages. But these people are rare, and exceptions. Most ordinary people are quite capable of learning another language. All it takes is dedication. According to the US Foreign Service Institute, achieving basic fluency in languages such as Spanish and French only takes around 480 hours of practice.

Now that sounds like a lot, but if you practice for an hour every night, that is less than a year and a half. Also, this practice doesn’t have to be grammar drills or flash cards. You could simply watch a movie or TV show in your target language, and use that for exposure.

Nowadays, there are a multitude of resources for learning languages. You probably have heard of Rosetta Stone, but if you don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars, you can always use free apps and websites such as Duolingo or Memrise. These won’t get you to 100 percent fluency; for that you’ll have to actually talk with speakers and practice, but they will go a long way in helping you master the basics, as well as saving your wallet.