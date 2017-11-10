Band of Misfits

A Summit League title, an NCAA March Madness appearance, Summit League player of the year and now six returning seniors are what the Western Illinois University women’s basketball team brings to the table after a stellar 2016 outing.

Last season, the Leathernecks put themselves on the map by taking the Summit League by storm, which carried into their NCAA tournament appearance. However, even after a dominant 26-win season, the Leathernecks are ranked second in the Summit League preseason predictions. The six returning seniors on the Leatherneck squad have expectations for themselves that no preseason poll can rank.

“We talked about it last year, we’re a band of misfits,” said head coach JD Gravina. “A lot of kids, we were their only offer, or they weren’t necessarily wanted by another program. We embrace it, we can do more with those kids, and they come in with a chip on

their shoulder.”

The leader of the athletes that went under-recruited was the Summit League Player of the Year and senior guard Emily Clemens. Clemens led the conference in scoring last season, when she averaged 19 points per game.

“I only had one offer coming out of high school and that was Western,” said Clemens. “I was over-looked, which is fine because I have definitely enjoyed my experience here and I wanted to go somewhere that I could make an impact on the program.”

Clemens has done just that. Now in her fourth and final season, she has been a starter every single year. Clemens is just one of the six returning seniors, and the only fourth year senior, but has been the leader of the Leathernecks. She is able to reflect on her success from last season, but she is putting that behind her.

Similar to Clemens, Western is leaving the Leatherneck’s success to the barbershop.

“We try not to get too caught up in goals, but if we had a goal it would be to be the best team that we can be. It would be easy for us to get caught up in defending our conference championship or going back to the NCAA tournament, and we don’t want that to be our focus.” said head coach JD Gravina. “We have five fifth year seniors; we may be the oldest team in the nation if you did the math. They have been through a lot, they have seen teams accomplish good things, bad things and individually they have overcome challenges; we feel like we have been there and done that.”

Other than returning the conference’s best player, Western has five other seniors on their roster, all of which were a huge part in their success. In 2016, senior guard Morgan Blumer beat the Western three-point record when she made 89 last season.

Senior guard Taylor Hanneman had a big part in the Leatherneck Summit League tournament championship. Hanneman drilled a three to tie up the ball game as time expired, and the Leathernecks went on to win and advance to the NCAA tournament.

Senior guard Taylor Higginbotham was a three-point sharp shooter and made her way onto the second team all-conference. Senior forward Olivia Braun made her Leatherneck debut last season and plans to play a bigger role for Western this season. Senior guard Michelle Farrow averaged six points per game last year and was fourth in three-pointers made last season.

The final, and most intriguing, senior on the squad is forward Krishna Merriman, who was on the volleyball team the last three years, but switched over to basketball this season. Merriman is a 6-foot-1 athlete that is ready to help the Leathernecks reach another

conference title.

Western brought back all their key pieces from last season, and added a few players with potentially great upsides. Western’s senior-led squad will play at home again tonight against the University of Missouri Kansas City Kangaroos at 7:30 p.m.

