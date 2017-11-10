Morgan Blumer finds a home

Close File Photo File Photo





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

To sports fans at Western Illinois University or even the town of Macomb, the name Morgan Blumer might sound familiar. Blumer is a senior guard from Milton, Wisconsin and has fought through adversity and found herself a home as a Leatherneck.

Last season was the first time she was able to step on the court as a Leatherneck, and she made sure not to disappoint. Not only did she help lead her team to a remarkable season, the junior transfer also received many accolades. During the 2016-2017 season, she set a program record for the most three-pointers in a single season with 89. She was named Summit League Transfer of the Year, Summit League First Team Honoree, Summit League Newcomer Team Honoree and Summit League All-Tournament Team Honoree.

Along with those honors, Blumer also hit a three-quarter shot against conference opponent Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis before halftime, to make the No. 1 spot on Sportscenter’s ‘Top 10 Plays.’

Despite all the credit she received this past season, her college sports career has not always been so easy.

Ever since Blumer was a child, she dreamed of playing college basketball and following in the footsteps of her older sister, who played basketball at St. Joseph’s College in Indiana.

“Looking up at her and watching her play really made my dream of playing college basketball become a reality,” said Blumer.

In high school, Blumer was looking at schools such as the University of Nevada—Las Vegas, Indiana University and Florida Gulf Coast University. Unfortunately, the summer before her senior year, she broke her hand and was unable to play in the tournaments where many college scouts would be. After that, a few of her offers drifted away, however, FGCU was still interested. She went on to commit to FGCU in November of her senior year of high school.

After graduation in 2013, Blumer made the cross country move from Wisconsin to Florida to carry out her dreams of playing basketball in college. As a freshman, she redshirted her first season as a college athlete. In her second season, Blumer did not see much of the court at all. She finished the year making an appearance in eight games with a total of 37 minutes played overall. That was when Blumer made the decision to transfer.

“I decided to transfer because I wanted to actually play and make a difference,” Blumer said. “For me ultimately, I wanted to play basketball, I didn’t want to just sit there and be left alone to the side.”

After the season, Blumer got in contact with her old AAU coach to begin searching for a new school. Blumer then contacted Western’s head coach JD Gravina, who said he was happy to have her. She committed to play for the Leathernecks without even taking a visit.

“It’s been a really effective recruiting strategy for us and we have a lot of transfers that have been impact players. It’s a way to get players that we probably couldn’t have recruited,” Gravina said. “We probably couldn’t have recruited a Morgan Blumer or an Olivia Braun out of high school because they were just bigger time than us and after they went to their schools and felt things out a little bit, then we were able to get in the mix with them.”

Transferring in the college sports world is something that is seen often, however, the student-athletes that make the decision to switch schools know that it is not an easy thing to do. It takes a lot of courage to leave the school, team and life you’re used to and start all over again. Blumer, like most athletes, was nervous to make the change, but fortunately for her it has seemed to pay off.

Gravina has played a huge role in the success of Blumer’s college career. She has done a full 180 from her time at FGCU to here at Western.

“I’ve just been more confident under Gravina,” Blumer said. “He believed in me and it was nice to have coaches that you could look to for advice, even if it’s about life. He is one of those coaches I could go to and talk to about anything.”

As appreciative as Blumer is of Gravina, the decision she made to continue her sports career as a Leatherneck was a choice I’m sure Gravina was glad she made.

“A big part of her strengths is her versatility,” said Gravina. “She’s a really good shooter and she understands the game better than most players I’ve coached.”

Last season, Blumer played in all 33 games with 32 starts. She averaged 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. She also tied a single-game program record of seven three-pointers made in the same contest. She currently ranks third in the Summit League for scoring.

“She’s just given us such an offensive boost,” said Gravina. “She can shoot from the three-point line and beyond but she can also attack the basket and score inside. She’s also been one of our better rebounders, defensively.”

Some college athletes have a path that’s smoother than others. For Blumer, the path she took might not have been the one she had originally planned, but it has worked in her favor. She has joined a program that she has significantly impacted from the start until finish and I’m sure she can say now that she’s proud to be

a Leatherneck.

Twitter:@hayfourrr