Beske engineers A Taste of Macomb

Close Western junior Connor Beske is the founding father of A Taste of Macomb inspired by the famous Taste of Chicago. Matthew Armour/Courier Staff Matthew Armour/Courier Staff Western junior Connor Beske is the founding father of A Taste of Macomb inspired by the famous Taste of Chicago.





Connor Beske, a junior at Western Illinois University, achieved success during his sophomore year when he and a friend, Ethan Kunkel, from Inter-Hall Council devised a plan to orchestrate a social event known as A Taste of Macomb.

“I basically gained inspiration from the Taste of Chicago to fit Macomb,” Beske said.

Beske was passionate and worked to make this goal a reality because students often complain about the lack of food choices in Macomb, therefore local businesses that students may be oblivious to can advertise their food services and gain student revenue.

“We got a lot of good food that not a lot of people know about, local businesses need our help,” Beske said. “Basically, every single restaurant in this town is driven by student revenue, so if students don’t go to the good restaurants they close down and nobody wants to lose good food.”

The participating restaurants available for the A Taste of Macomb event included Chick’s, Chubby’s, Yummy Chen’s, International Sandwich Shop and Italian Express.

Beske and Kunkel weren’t alone in the task of planning and carrying out such an endeavor; the entirety of the Inter-Hall Council funded the event.

“Inter-Hall Council Late Nights Approval from the board and then the Vice President of Student Affairs gave us money and we bought food and we put on an event,” Beske said. “[Late Nights] is a Committee within Inter-Hall Council (IHC) that is responsible for putting on events later at night to draw students away from Macomb’s ‘night life’ so they go to our events instead of making bad decisions.”

Beske and his Late-Nights Committee worked hard to promote the event to the best of their ability, implementing posters and online advertising through social media mediums.

“We hand drew a bunch of posters, put them in every Residence Hall, mostly by the Dining Centers and spammed it all over social media, for about a week,” Beske said.

According to Beske, his hard-work and determination in ensuring the event would be successful, along with his connections to the Late-Night Committee, did not go in vain.

“One hundred and seventy attendants showed up,” Beske said. “Give or take, we had to cut up food in an emergency because we didn’t have enough food to serve everyone so we had to cut it into smaller portions.”

Despite resources and support available to create such an event, Beske and the Late-Night Committee encountered serious challenges along their journey. Restaurant owners became skeptical of university students because they were unsure of student demographics and identity.

“People slacked, nobody wanted to do things,” Beske said. “Kunkel and I picked up a lot of slack. Restaurant owners were really kind of shady, they were apprehensive about dealing with University students because they didn’t really know who we were, so when we told them we wanted a hundred and fifty dollars worth of food on a certain date, they kind of were apprehensive.

Despite being faced with adversity, Beske triumphed. The restaurants involved were also surprised but upheld positive energy at the event.

“After that we could basically do whatever we wanted, that success basically gave the university a lot of faith in Late Nights and IHC as a whole,” Beske said. “They were happy with it, first because we spent a ton of money in their restaurants, they were happy to see pictures of a room full of people trying their food and happy to see all the food got tasted.”

With all the success, this propelled A Taste of Macomb to reoccur this year with a bigger budget. A Taste of Macomb took place on last Wednesday from 8 to 10 p.m. on the first floor of the Multicultural Center.