SGA resumes new venue discussions

Student Government Association (SGA) President Grant Reed addressses SGA about conducting future meetngs in the residence halls on Western's campus to stimulate student involvement.





The Student Government Association (SGA) continued their discussion about possibly moving a few Tuesday night meetings to different residence halls to increase student involvement and give students a more vivid understanding of SGA in yesterday’s meeting.

Now former IHC Representative Derek Lahey brought up the topic of relocation. He said that the lack of student participation and attendance in hall government prompted the idea.

“The Hall Government that meets every Monday night at 7 p.m. have a really strong problem with students not attending Hall Gov.,” Lahey said. “Not a lot of students are attending because they don’t really care. I addressed them and asked them what they would think about SGA coming to their meetings. They said, ‘No. We really think that may be a problem because it wouldn’t really make any sort of a difference.’ There is really no point in their minds to move it to residence halls because people don’t already show up to hall gov. or show any interest in it.”

According to SGA president Grant Reed, moving the weekly meetings to residence halls such as Tanner Hall will draw interest to freshmen, who are a large part of the student population.

“Moving the meeting is so students don’t have to leave their residence halls to come and learn what SGA does,” Reed said. “They can learn what we do and experience the meetings, the audience and talk about what issues are important to them.”

Reed went on to mention how this is not a new idea for SGA, but he still expects a successful outcome.

“It is something that has been done within previous administrations to kind of draw an interest,” Reed said. “Something that I always like to say is that SGA needs to do more to exist more outside the walls of the Capital Room because so often it feels that we are only doing our jobs Tuesday night 7 to 9 p.m. We need to make sure that we are doing it outside of that time frame.”

Reed said that he has already talked with other organizations about the plan, and he has high hopes that the relocation will lead to more participation from students.

Moving forward, SGA passed the Bill of Appointment 2017-2018.013 for Justin Brown to be confirmed to the position of member to the committee on Academic, Graduation and Academic Standards for the remaining 2017-2018 academic year.

SGA went on to pass the Bill of Appropriation 2017-2018.005, which will allocate $199 to SGA to provide food at the Lunchtime with Leaders event. Speaker of the Senate Patrick Quinlan mentioned that this event gives student leaders the opportunity to gain experience in networking.

Following that agreement, SGA passed the Bill of Appropriation 2017-2018.006, which will require SGA to sponsor Doni Purifoy, Derek Lahey and Maddie Heinzer to attend the 2017 Fall Leadership Conference. The sponsorship with cover $40 worth of registration fees for them to attend the conference on Nov. 11.

The next SGA meeting will be held next Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Rooms of the University Union.