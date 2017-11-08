Council approves firefighting agreement

Close Dean Torreson clarify a side letter agreement with the International Association of firefighters regarding staffing and compensation at Monday night's City Council meeting. Jasmyne Taylor/Courier Staff Jasmyne Taylor/Courier Staff Dean Torreson clarify a side letter agreement with the International Association of firefighters regarding staffing and compensation at Monday night's City Council meeting.





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Macomb City Council approved a side letter agreement with the International Association of Fire Fighters regarding staffing and compensation with the Lifeguard Ambulance Service in Monday’s meeting.

“This preliminary agreement was reviewed by the city council in executive session,” said City Administrator Dean Torreson. “The plan is that when the fire department’s staffing falls below four and when the firefighters are serving on an ambulance outside the City limits of Macomb, a call will go out to shift members who are up next to work.”

Alderman at-Large Dennis Moon contemplated Torreson’s memo, questioning how the memo implements a mandatory number of firefighters in the event of a fire and how they would distinguish between a call to cover the fire house and covering an actual fire.

Torreson said all of the fighters will be notified at one time in the event of a fire and they are all expected to come in and will be awarded a minimum of two hours overtime.

Inman clarified the agreement with the Lifeguard Ambulance Service, ensuring that an adequate number of firefighters will be present at all times.

“This is an app-based response system and when the call goes on it clearly distinguishes the nature of the call and where it’s located,” Inman said. Then, each firefighter in the next shift will indicate their availability and response time.”

The Macomb City Council began their meeting on Monday with Macomb Mayor Mike Inman’s proclamation to the Elk’s Lodge for Veterans Remembrance Month to encourage and find local veterans and helps them with their needs.

“This coming weekend is November 11, Veterans Day by national designation and traditionally November has been a month that we set aside as a whole to commemorate, memorialize and celebrate our veterans,” Inman said. “It’s important that that’s a goal of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, that’s one of the hallmarks of their organization.”

The Council also approved the Management and Operations Agreement between the City of Macomb and the YMCA of McDonough County to open the outdoor Glenwood Pool.

“A pool is a very important thing to the community,” said City Administrator Dean Torreson. “We’ve got several pools in town, but you need an outdoor pool for kids and especially the ones that can’t afford the YMCA. They have programs to help poor kids as well, but I know the Mayor and the City Council feel very strongly about that, it’s just an important community asset that we need.”

Inman also spoke in favor of opening an outdoor pool for less fortunate children to have fun and participate in recreational activities.

The provisions include a one-year contract that renews automatically, a $3,000 management fee for the YMCA, which the City Council collects and keeps the gate receipt while the YMCA manages the pool, and keep profits from the concession stand.

“I think the agreement with the YMCA is great,” Inman said. “We have an active partner in the management of our swimming pool and we have a very good deal for the (YMCA) and the City of Macomb. They’ve had an in-door facility for nearly 40 years, they know about programming and we’re excited for this partnership.”

The Council considered an ordinance to amend section 2-51 of the Municipal Code to change the time of the regular City Council meetings to the same 5 p.m. hour of the City Council Committee of the Whole meetings.

The next City Council meeting will be a meeting of the Committee of the Whole and will take place this Monday at 5 p.m.