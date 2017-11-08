Letter to the editor





In the wake of this weekend’s mass shooting, we will hear people talk about their rights.

We will hear people talk about the rights that were promised them by the Founding Fathers and how, because this is the greatest country in the world, those rights must be protected.

In the wake of this weekend’s mass shooting, the latest in a seemingly endless marathon of mass shootings, we will hear people talk about the law and who should be allowed to change it. And we will hear people talk about freedom.

I grew up around people who take guns seriously, who use them for sport and for protection, and who are proud of the fact that guns are part of their culture.

And I understand. That’s why I am not arguing for gun control. Rather, I am arguing for something I believe to be far

ore important.

With all this talk that I continue to hear about rights and laws and freedom, I am moved to ask:

Does a five year-old child have the right to live?

Is there a law that protects people of faith from being murdered simply because they happen to be in a house of worship on a Sunday?

Should country music fans have the freedom to safely enjoy a concert?

What are the inalienable rights of LGBTQA Americans when they are dancing in a nightclub?

Do elementary school students have the right to not be massacred?

And do university students, faculty, and staff (like you and me) have the right to study and work on a university campus without fear?

There are some things that are not written in our Constitution. There are some things that the Founding Fathers did not foresee. Yes, uncomfortable as it is, there are some things that we must figure out ourselves. There are some issues with which we must actively engage. And there are some parts of ourselves and our nation that we must change.

I am not naive enough to think that there is one simple fix for any problem that exists in the universe, let alone the issue of gun violence in America. But I believe that sending our thoughts and prayers is merely one step in the process.

In the wake of this weekend’s mass shooting, we will hear people talk about “the right time” and “the wrong time” to talk about mass shootings. We will hear people, many of whom are our representative lawmakers, tell us that it is too soon after the tragic events to make a law or have a debate, or even a discussion. And we will here them say this until the next mass shooting, and then they will say it again.

My thoughts and prayers do go out to the victims of this weekend’s mass shooting. But I am not stopping there. I will also be giving them my effort to try and convince my country’s lawmakers to actually start talking and doing something about all of these mass shootings.

We simply must act. In some way. In any way. We simply must do something. We must protect the rights of the living. We owe it to too many victims.

-Eli Van Sickle

Disability Resource Center Graduate Assistant