Don't escalate elevator usage





Opinions

Let’s address something we’ve all either complained about or are guilty of ourselves, people who take the elevator to the second floor. Having lived on the 14th and 9th floor of both my dorms, I have a lot of feelings toward people who commit this crazy act. Now let’s all be honest, we choose to take the elevator because we are lazy.

The convenience of being moved without actually having to do any work is a wonderful one. However, what are we really gaining by taking the elevator one floor?

The first thing you can gain is the satisfaction of probably irritating everyone else on the elevator with you. Not only can you probably irritate them, you might even get lucky and have them complain about you after you have gotten off and the doors have shut behind you. If you are super lucky, you may have even left a big enough impact on the rest of the elevator riders that they remember you and dread riding with you in the future out of fear that you will only be going one level again. Now you’re probably thinking, who wouldn’t want all that? Well let me point out some more benefits.

The next thing you can gain by your one-story elevator ride is lack of exercise. This can be a physical gain also because if you are lucky you may even put on a few extra pounds by your choices to not take the stairs. I guess this may not phase most people though because a lot us pay for the rec membership we don’t use so might as well not use the dorm stairs as exercise either.

The last thing you may gain by taking the elevator to the second floor is lost time. According to a study lead by Dr. Thomas Wilson reported in the Canadian Medical Association Journal; The average time it takes to climb a set of stairs is 13 seconds in comparison to the elevator taking 37 seconds. You probably think the elevator is quicker because it just brings you straight up, but the time waiting for the elevator and then the time for it to move and the doors to open and shut, it actually would’ve just been faster to take the 15 or so stairs. So, not only can you irritate multiple people and possibly gain a little weight, you can also waste some of your own time.

Even though I have made all of these wonderful points, I personally have a hard time understanding why anyone would want to take the elevator just to go up one floor. There are a few exceptions to this. For example, if your hands are full or if you are injured or unable to take the stairs. In that case you go right ahead and jump in that metal box of mobility.

For the rest of us however, I stand firmly when I say if you are only going up only one or two floors, then please just take the stairs.