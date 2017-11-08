… or to prepare to take a stand?





Filed under Opinions

In light of the tragic church shooting in Texas Sunday morning, pundits have already begun renewing the calls for increased gun control. The motivations for the shooting are still unknown, although some have speculated that this was a shooting on Christians by a militant atheist.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety’s Freeman Martin it was not religiously motivated though, so we all are going to have to wait and see if we ever truly get an explanation as to why the killer walked into a church and gunned down more than two dozen people, many of which were children.

We now know that the shooter was a former Air Force member who was convicted of domestic assault on his spouse and child, and that he was dishonorably discharged from the Air Force as a result. This legally bars him from obtaining a firearm, but as a result of a bureaucratic error on the part of the Air Force, the federal background check didn’t stop the sale of a firearm to him. That is more a reflection on the Air Force than it is on federal background checks; the system to disallow him from purchasing a firearm was in place and would have worked if not for the screw-up on the part of the Air Force.

Another piece of information that was just recently brought to light is that an armed civilian by the name of Stephen Willeford chased the shooter away, shooting him around his body armor in the process. Remember that evil National Rifle Association that wants people to be able to defend themselves because good guys with guns will stop bad guys with guns, much to the ridicule of the left? Well, Stephen Willeford is, believe it or not, a former registered NRA instructor, whose legal right to carry an AR-15, a firearm which has been criticized at length by those in favor of new gun laws, allowed him to take on the mass shooter, hit him once in the leg and once in the torso, and effectively chase him out.

This brings us to the foundational problem with the modern left’s obsession with AR-15s and other firearms which epitomize self-defense. A good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun, far before police are able to arrive. It appears that the left would rather have a disarmed society, either run by the very cops they rally so vehemently against, or by criminals who, by definition, don’t follow laws, instead of having one where individuals are free to protect themselves from threats to their persons and property, wherever they may originate. The principle of self-defense has turned to self-immolation for many in the West.

This is no better illustrated than by the truck attack from an Uzbek national shouting “Allahu Akbar” and driving a stolen truck through the streets of New York, or the stabbing sprees now happening in Britain after they made it illegal for their citizens to properly defend themselves, be it through arrests for online “hate speech” criticizing those who are carrying out attacks against the British public, or arrests for possession of butter knives.

I’ve little doubt that so many on the modern left would love nothing other than that dystopian nightmare, a future in which America is overrun by people who do not share our values, traditions, or way of life, and one where American natives are powerless to stop this onslaught as they are disarmed and silenced for having an opinion not supportive of these ends.

Living in a civilized society is not a suicide pact, and I will not apologize for fighting with everything I have to prevent this future from becoming a reality.