Is it time to enforce more control…

Filed under Opinions

Any sort of positivity escapes us — and the shadow of dread, helplessness and depression creeps in — every week or so in 2017. Early in any given week, President Donald Trump utters some seemingly incoherent string of awfulness via Twitter. Then, legal, political, social media and many other “professional” analysts immediately dissect that awfulness on CNN or, in Fox News’ case, spin it so fast into anti-Democratic mush that feeds directly into the mouth of every implicitly racist grandpa and crazy uncle in America.

Imagine my surprise when I read that, just last Sunday, a gunman in, Texas, a bastion of conservative, gun-loving policies, shot and killed 26 parishioners at a church. My surprise, if you’re still trying to imagine, was nonexistent.

It seemed as though The New York Times, The Washington Post and any other publication of respect had just finished their exhaustive reporting on the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas — where Steven Paddock shot and killed over 50 people and injured hundreds more — before Devin P. Kelley, a former U.S. airman had opened fire on a church.

The reactions from politicians were immediate and predictable. Vice President Mike Pence, known for his evangelism and inability to be in a room with either alcohol or women without his wife, whom he calls “mother,” tweeted, “Spoke to (Texas Governor Greg Abbot) this morning & assured him of our full support & prayers. The hearts of every American are in Sutherland Springs today.”

Abbot also released a statement in the same vein, writing, “While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, I want to send (my) sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act.” Texas Senator Ted Cruz also offered his prayers: “Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene.” (It’s worth noting that eight members of the Holcombe family died while praying inside the Sutherland church.)

One of those “brave first responders” to which Cruz was referring was an armed local who shot Kelley after he murdered two dozen people. The pro-gun right’s response was as swift as the thoughts and prayers from the National Rifle Association (NRA) donation recipients (Republicans) in Congress.

“Can you sleep knowing the killer was already banned from owning guns & all you would do is disarm the citizen whose legal gun stopped him?” Jim Hanson tweeted. Hanson is a member of the Security Studies Group, a right-wing, pro-gun think tank.

To answer the question, Hanson, yes, I can. The shooting was already over — according to CNN and CBS News, four percent of Sutherland’s population had just been killed — when the gun-owning local stepped in. There’s no telling who or what Kelley’s next target was but the problem still stands. Over 20 people were killed before a “good guy with a gun” stepped in.

The “good guy with a gun” is a myth that needs to die. According to studies and research from Stanford University, where researchers analyzed nearly four decades of gun massacres, more guns don’t lead to less crime, as some NRA lobbyists would have you believe. As reported by Vice News earlier this year, the studies show that “states that made it easier for their citizens to go armed in public had higher levels of non-fatal violent crime than those states that restricted the right to carry.” The caveat was murder; however, the effect of gun policies on murders was considered statistically insignificant. Even after Texas, it’s worth noting, enacted right to carry laws, giving citizens the right to carry concealed firearms, violent crime increased almost 17 percent.

Next up from Hanson’s tweet is the “killer was already banned from owning guns” clause. According to reporting from the Times, the Air Force failed to enter Kelley’s domestic violence history into a federal database “that could have blocked him from buying the rifle he used to kill 26 people.”

Kelley had a rich history of hurting his wife and child. According to more reporting from the Times, Kelley once even crushed his child’s skull, beat his wife and abused his dog, all in 2012. Still, he purchased his gun with no hesitation and committed the Sutherland atrocity.

Conservative talking heads will inadvertently reveal, by way of citing myths and faulty science, on Fox News in the coming days that the Sutherland shooting — and the Las Vegas shooting, and the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, and the Newtown, Conn. Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, and the Virginia Tech shooting and the San Bernardino shooting — is yet another reason why we need more gun control, not less of it.

We need to realize that the Second Amendment was originally intended — and conservatives love original interpretations of the Constitution — for regulating militias, as per its text. We need to realize that gun control, like many other forms of legislation, will indeed limit gun violence. Cigarettes and child labor, which usage is decreasing and nonexistent, respectively, are just a few examples where strong legislation worked to curtail death.

The time for thoughts and prayers and moments of silence is over. Advocate for more gun control now.