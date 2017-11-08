Football looks for seventh victory

The 11th ranked Western Illinois University football team will travel to Terre Haute, Ind. to try and give the Indiana Sate University Sycamores their tenth straight loss of the season. With a win on Saturday, Western will nearly solidify themselves into the FCS playoffs after missing out last season.

The Leathernecks handled the Illinois State University Redbirds last Saturday 31-14, making them playoff eligible. Two games remain on Western’s schedule and if the Leathernecks win both, it will give them a chance to host a home playoff game.

These two teams will square off for the 40th time this Saturday and the Leathernecks lead the all-time series with the Sycamores by a 24-15 margin. Western Illinois has won four straight against Indiana State, with three of those victories coming by no more than a touchdown. In fact, the Leathernecks have barely squeaked by the Sycamores, with last year’s 36-35 victory coming on the heels of a 37-30 win in overtime in 2015.

It has been a tough year for the Sycamore’s first-year head coach Curt Mallory. Indiana State has yet to win a game this season, which makes this matchup seem like an automatic win for the Leathernecks. Western has only lost once on the road this year, to then second ranked North Dakota State University. It will be a tall task for the Sycamores to hold the high-powered Leatherneck offense down. Indiana state has only held two teams under 40 points this season and that number does not look to be going up this weekend.

Western’s junior running back Steve McShane has gotten back to his 2016 form, scoring four touchdowns in his last two outings. With a stronger run game, that will open up senior wide receiver Jaelon Acklin for another big game.

Acklin is third in the nation in receiving yards (1,096) and receiving yards per game (121.8). The Sycamores will need to find a way to stop him and junior quarterback Sean McGuire from finding the end zone.

McGuire has found his rhythm in purple and gold, he sits at sixth place all-time and is 201 yards away from being in the top four. This week will give McGuire a great chance to enter an elite level in

Leatherneck history.

After the Leatherneck last game, Western’s head coach Charlie Fisher did not have much to say about his skilled players, but put a special emphasis on his special team’s leaders.

“We can’t forget about our special teams that stopped the ball on the fake punt,” said Fisher. “They were really solid today. We hit our kicks. One guy that does not get enough credit is Nathan Erickson. He is a weapon beyond weapons.”

This will be a good game for the Leathernecks to fine-tune all assets of their team and mentally prepare for a playoff run. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. Saturday for the Leathernecks final away game of the season. Western will return home for senior day Nov. 18, when the Leathernecks welcome the Southern Illinois University Salukis.