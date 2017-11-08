NBA season shocks fans





Filed under Sports

The NBA’s 2016-2017 season had a very unsurprising end with the stacked Golden State Warriors winning over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals. This result left many fans feeling as if there was no reason to watch next season because of the dominance of the two teams.

If I had told an NBA fan ,at the end of the 2016-2017 season, that the next season would see the New York Knicks ranked higher than the Cavaliers, they would have thought I was joking. As funny as that may seem, that is today’s reality.

It is too early in the season to say the New York Knicks are better than the Cavaliers but it isn’t too early to say this season won’t be a repeat of last year.

The NBA offseason, which was exciting and filled with huge trades that totally restructured the NBA, made many fans excited for this upcoming season. Both conferences have teams which have gathered new talent to fight against the current super teams. This means that this year’s NBA team will actually have a contest for each playoff spot and that teams will actually have to put effort into the regular season. In the past, teams have been able to coast through the regular season and just show up when the playoffs come around.

The Eastern Conference now has more competition due to a last minute trade which moved Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics were projected to make huge strides this year with the addition of Irving and Gordon Hayward. However, with Hayward’s grusome injury in the Celtics’ home-opener, Irving has almost single-handedly carried the Celtics to the current number-one seed in the east with the record of 9-1.

The Cavaliers have suffered from multiple injuries to Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Love and the player they got from the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas. The Cavaliers have encountered early struggles to get off to the season start they wanted and they are sitting at the 12th seed with the record of 4-6.

John Wall and the Washington Wizards have had a great start and are showing a lot of talent earning them the number 4 seed in the east with the record of 5-4.

The Knicks traded away one of their star players Carmelo Anthony, which left many fans discouraged because the Knicks looked like they would again not make the playoffs. There now is hope though, the last time the New York Knicks had a start like this was in 2013 and they made it to the playoffs. With the help from Kristaps Porzingis the Knicks are currently the 6th seed with a record of 5-4 and the playoffs look like an actual possibility this year. Overall the Eastern conference is no longer dominated by the Cavaliers.

The Western Conference has its own competitions this year. The Minnesota Timberwolves, ranked as the third seed with a 7-3 record, with the addition of Jimmy Butler, look to hold that spot and continue to play at a playoff level.

The Houston Rockets gained a new star this season as well in the addition of NBA veteran Chris Paul. They look to return to the playoffs this year, and make it farther than they did last year. The Houston Rockets had a great start to this season and are the 1st seed in the Western Conference with a record of 8-3. Both The Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves are also competing against the Golden State Warrior super team.

This is no small task, The Golden State Warriors are stacked with talent and leadership and look to repeat last year’s success. Under the coaching of Steve Kerr they seem to be unstoppable but this year the Warriors will face more challenges. So far the Western Conference looks like it will be a great competition.

If the start of the NBA season after the wild off season wasn’t enough for you, the NBA also has been affected by injuries and some of the best players are out for the year. So far there have been many surprises and there is no sign of them stopping. The New York Knicks, led by their emerging superstar Kristaps Porzingis may end up being better than LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.

All the mobility of the players this offseason left the NBA world in suspense waiting to see what the final products would be. The season has been an extremely entertaining and unexpected so far, I don’t think anybody wants to miss the rest of the season to see how

it unfolds.