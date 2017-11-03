Western welcomes ‘Say Her Name’ campaign

Western Illinois University welcomed the Say Her Name campaign to document stories of women of color who have been assaulted or killed by police or assaulted by domestic violence on Monday in the Gwendolyn Brooks Multicultural Center.

The campaign provided some analytical frames for understanding the struggles of black women by creating a sisterhood. The campaign also aimed to heal mental wounds by conducting stimulating conversations filled with recommendations and advocacy around black women’s experiences of police and domestic violence.

“This is the first time the Say Her Name has been brought to WIU campus,” said event orchestrator Joi Wells. “It’s not the actual first time it has been done though,”

According to Wells, the goal of Say Her Name is to bring awareness and justice to Sandra Bland, a 28-year-old black woman who was found hanged in a jail cell in Waller County, Texas, in July 2015, three days after being arrested during a traffic stop. The traffic stop escalated and led to her wrongful arrest and charge of assaulting a police officer.

“There wasn’t much exposure of (Bland’s) story, activists made a campaign ‘Say Her Name’ to tell the story of what happened to bring more awareness,” Wells said.

The makers of Say Her Name aspired to bring light and exposure of the ever-increasing cases of police brutality, prejudice and racial injustice.

“There are a lot of women who experience domestic violence in relationships and with friends and things like that and you don’t really hear their stories as much,” Wells said. “This is just bringing more awareness and for their stories to be heard.”

To turn the tide to receive more coverage in the news and media, the Say Her Name event allowed different students to give brief summaries of young women whose lives tragically ended too soon. One of the most popular and unfortunate stories was that of Kenneka Jenkins, 19, from Chicago, who was found dead in the walk-in freezer of a hotel.

“There have been a lot of unanswered questions that have come up,” Wells said. “A lot of different videos have come up on social media for you to kind of see what happened and a lot of people have been doing their own investigations as to what’s been going on.”

When tragedy occurs, it can cause a demographic to become hopeless when government officials and abiding police officers aren’t held accountable.

“With the Sandra Bland case they wanted to integrate policy responses from that and demands for justice and also media representation since it wasn’t being shown that much on the news as well,” Wells said.

Providing an open space is important for students feeling their voices aren’t heard and concerns aren’t being acknowledged.

“We’re hearing each other’s ideas and making recommendations and we’re trying to put those ideas into action,” Wells said. “(Say Her Name) started from a conversation that we had in the Gwendolyn Brooks Cultural Center.”

Attendees and members of the audience participated in an ‘I Am My Sisters Keeper’ pledge, a promise to honor and protect sisters on campus.

“We’re going to do an ‘I Am My Sisters Keeper’ Pledge, so we will all recite that, if they agree, and pledge to honor, and protect, and encourage and speak up for other sisters’ on campus.” Wells said.