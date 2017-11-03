Western kicks off Military Appreciation Week





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Western Illinois University Veteran Resource Center will have several events throughout campus and the Macomb community from Nov. 6 to 11, to honor American veterans for Military Appreciation Week.

“Military Appreciation Week is an opportunity for us to acknowledge veterans and service members who have served and to honor those that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Assistant Director, Student Assistance Center Veterans Resource Center Kathy Meyers. “We take that week as an opportunity to offer a variety of programs for veterans, service members, staff, faculty and administration to attend.”

“Celebrations, Triumphs and Challenges: Gender Differences in the Military” will feature a panel of students, alumni, faculty and staff of veterans and service members to discuss gender differences with Educational Studies Professor James LaPrad as facilitator in the military on Nov. 6 in the Multicultural Center at 6:30 p.m.

Recreation, Parks and Tourism Administration Assistant Professor Jeremy Robinett will be doing his presentation Appreciating Western Military Service Students’ Experiences: Friendly Faces and Conflicted Spaces on Nov. 8 in the University Union Fox Room at 3 p.m.

“Robinett completed a study last year here at Western,” Meyers said. “He will present his findings of the survey and provide opportunity for us to move forward and how we serve our veterans and service members and we are looking forward to that information.”

On Nov. 9, the Vets Club will be passing out yellow ribbons at the University Union Concourse from 9 a.m. to noon, Western alumni Vietnam War-era veterans will be sharing their experiences the University Union Sandburg Theatre at 4 p.m. and a social to honor the Vietnam War-era veterans at the Western Illinois Museum, 201 S. Lafayette St, at 6 p.m.

“The thing about this year, because it is the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-era War, we are honoring our Vietnam veterans,” Meyers said. “So, former mayor Tom Carper has been instrumental in helping us bring back Vietnam era students from Western and so, they will be returning that week and they will be providing discussions in various areas and courses, English classes, whatever, history, that type of thing.”

“I feel like the Vietnam veterans didn’t receive the public support that they deserve,” said cyber security major and student veteran Matthew Brogdon. “Compared to now, the public support is greater than it was then.”

On Nov. 10, a tribute ceremony will be held at the Sherman Hall flagpole to recognize all the veterans and service members. In case of bad weather, the ceremony will be at Sherman Hall Auditorium, located on the third floor of Sherman Hall. On that day, the University Union Bookstore will be offering a 20 percent discount to veterans and service members with military ID during normal business hours and Sodexo will be offering veterans and service members a free small drink at Dividends, Sbarro, Einstein’s and the residence hall dining centers.

Flags of Love will be at Chandler Park on Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day. Volunteers are needed to help set up flags at 7 a.m. and take down the flags at 5 p.m.

“Most recently, the longevity of the program has been questioned because we have it in place for many years,” Meyers said. “It is certainly a ritual that we don’t want to lose in the Macomb community, so we really want individuals to do that.”

Also on Nov. 11, the Battle of the Forces Bench Press Competition will have veterans and service members of all military branches to compete as part of their military branches in a bench weight completion. Entry fee is $10, and all fees will be donated to student Anthony Fillingham, who been diagnosed with leukemia and is undergoing a stem cell transplant.

The Macomb VFW Post 1921, 1200 E. Jefferson St., will have a public ceremony on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. with free soup and sandwiches. American Legion Post 6, 221 E. Washington St., will be hosting a free meal to American Legion members at 5:30 p.m. and are accepting new Legion members.

“There is a bond between veterans,” Brogdon said. “I talked to veterans from different eras and I talked to a few Vietnam veterans and compared to other veterans, I really don’t see a difference. I get along great with them as I do with anyone else.”

For more information, contact the Veterans Resource Center at 309-298-3505 or by email at veterensresources@wiu.edu.