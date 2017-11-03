Students seek T-lot revitalization





Nicholas Ebelhack/Editor-in-chief

There are approximately 180 parking spaces for approximately 1,000 students who live in Thompson Hall. Many of the parking lots at Western Illinois University have minimal parking, but maybe not as significantly as Thompson’s T-lot.

“In the T-lot, there are not enough parking spots,” said Campus Parking Manager Lance Johnston. “Every lot on campus that is attached to a building does not have enough parking to accommodate every single person that lives in that building. There is just not enough space or room

for parking.”

In a Western Courier survey, out of 100 Thompson residents surveyed, 99 percent said they think the T-lot does not have an appropriate number of parking spaces for the number of students who live in the hall.

Taryn Underwood, a student at Southern Illinois University studying to obtain her master’s degree in architecture, referred to the International Zoning Code for more information regarding how many parking spaces Thompson should have.

According to Underwood, the code stated that there should be two parking spaces per dwelling unit (dorm room) no matter the number of people living in each room.

Although this might be a long shot, Johnston said he is always looking for ways to expand the parking lot.

“The reason why that parking lot is so small is because there is no place to build,” Johnston said. “There is a little bit of green space between the Thompson lot and the woods to the north, but there are also some 100-year-old trees there that people would not want to cut down. I thought about trying to maybe expand that back toward the woods, but that would be a fight with the people who don’t want to see trees get cut down. But of course, they don’t live there.”

Isaac Asche, Thompson resident and the Speaker Pro Tempore of the Student Government Association, said he thinks a building as large as Thompson should have more parking spots, given the number of residents housed in the building.

“I think the parking is horrifically inadequate for the number of students that live here versus the amount of parking spots available,” Asche said. “I feel that on the site where Higgins used to be should be more properly utilized as additional parking spots for Thompson.”

According to Johnston, the empty lot will become “just grass” where Higgins formerly stood. Yet 98 percent of the students surveyed think it should become a parking lot for Thompson residents.

“That is something maybe we can look at in the future,” Johnston said. “It is going to take at least a year for it to settle and get all the debris cleaned up, and then I am not for sure what they will do. I am going to have to see exactly what it looks like when it is done. It might be a big mound like where Wetzel used to be, so a new parking lot would not be able to go there. That is a good idea though.”

Meanwhile, Thompson residents can always park at the baseball field’s lot, which is close to Thompson, but has limited parking as well, or they can venture out to the main Q-lot near the Spencer Student Recreational Center.

“The Q-lot never fills up, so there is always parking for anyone with a permit on campus,” Johnston said. “You might have to take the bus or walk farther than you would like to that’s for sure.”

Sixty-eight percent of Thompson residents surveyed reported that they feel unsafe while walking to their dorm from Q-lot at night. Western’s Office of Public Safety (OPS) Police Lt. Thomas Clark said there are two emergency call boxes on the walk between Q-lot and Thompson, and the area is well lit due to the installation of brighter LED lights. Despite there being very few reported issues in that location, students still feel uneasy on the walk back to their residence hall.

Thompson’s small parking lot permits fewer than 20 percent of residents to park at one time, which leads students to believe it is time for an expansion. Johnston made it clear that this issue is a priority, but the lack of space and money is the primary problem at hand.