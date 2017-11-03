Stop droping everything for an emoji





Filed under Opinions

This week, a huge debate raging online has the internet divided. Even a Fortune 500 CEO vowed to “drop everything” until this debate was resolved. Is this debate about world hunger or preventing nuclear war or even saving the rainforest? Nope. It was about a burger … emoji.

Yes, there has been controversy over the apparent blasphemous emoji on Google devices because the cheese is underneath the meat in the emoji. That was the whole controversy.

There are literally people sitting around comparing burger emojis and debating what is the proper order for toppings on a cheeseburger, because apparently if the toppings are not in the right order, we will never know what the emoji is supposed to be. Granted, most emojis i receive are just boxes with X’s inside, but I digress.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai actually did tweet about this, saying he would drop everything for this debate until folks could all agree on the right way to do this. I’m interested what he actually had to drop to take on this project. The new Google logo? Looking into what other platforms Google can get themselves into, I say as I type this on Google Drive. The Google CEO makes almost $200 million a year and has a net worth estimated around $2 billion. How can an emoji debate become his top priority? Is he that worried about losing customers over a single emoji?

Some users said that Microsoft had the most accurate burger emoji, yet I don’t see Bill Gates sitting at home maniacally laughing while stroking a cat. He’s incredibly busy with charity work and trying to spend money as fast as he makes it, a problem I wish I had.

Anyway, I have a hard time believing that Google doesn’t have more going on right now despite the fact we are just a few weeks away from the biggest electronic buying season of the year. They just released the Pixel 2 in an attempt to compete with Apple’s recent iPhone releases coming into the holiday season.

I’m guessing there’s something else Google could probably be handling. If not, I definitely want to work for them. I’m pretty good with Google products, I even know how to do advanced searches. Just let me know where to send my resume.

I understand that Google is trying to take any potentially positive publicity it can get before the big holiday season, which is a smart business move, but it questions what exactly consumers are prioritizing themselves with. There are a lot of major discussion going on in the news right now on a local, national and global scale. I understand that people need distractions but this seems so trivial.

Are we getting that negative as a society that these little pictures have this much importance and meaning to us? I mean we literally had an “Emoji Movie” which I still haven’t seen, yet and that doesn’t upset me one bit. Right now we need to be having a conversation as a country about sexual harassment, violence and terrorism, not emojis.