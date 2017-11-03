Letter to the Editor





Filed under Letters To The Editor

Dear Editor:

In response to the minimum wage argument: If today’s federal minimum wage is not substantial, what is an appropriate amount? Without defining any of the parameters, it is difficult to gauge a suitable limit.

Let’s be clear: it isn’t 1933. One must acknowledge the multitude of changes such as automation, globalization, WIC and food stamps that have changed the nature of the federal minimum wage. Individuals have more opportunities today, whether federal or private, to supplement their low earnings than they did 85 years ago.

The difficulty of raising a family with a minimum wage seems to be a different issue all together. The Brookings Institute reported in 2003 three principles that, if enacted properly, have the potential to allow anyone to reach and stay in the middle class. “At least finish high school, get a full-time job and wait until age 21 to get married and have children.”

Leaving out those between the ages 20 and 24 doesn’t represent the demographic properly. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2016, “workers under age 25 represented only about a fifth of hourly paid workers, (but) they made up about half of those paid the federal minimum wage or less.” Those between 16 and 19 make up about 20.6 percent.

In capitalism, inequality of income is one driving force that incentivizes an individual to seek better jobs, increase their variety of skills, pursue higher education, invest for future returns, or save for future expenditures. Opponents of minimum wage increases fear the lack of incentive and individuals striving for a bare minimum rather than the extraordinary.

A monolithic argument such as Ryan‘s lacks the ability to define specific complex parameters that are considered when configuring a federal minimum wage. Too much of an increase will drive businesses toward more automation, increased prices, and layoffs of employees that you wish to protect.

Ian Schielein, Biologly major