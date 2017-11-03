Time to beat the freshman 15





Everyone has heard of it, most fear it, many have experienced it, few have been able to avoid it. Yes, you know what I’m talking about — the dreaded “freshman 15.” It’s something I’ve heard complained about by many, and it’s something I’ve seen happen with my own eyes. I would bet that most people can recall someone they know who left for college for a few months and came back a little chubbier. It happens to the best of us. But why? And how do we fight it?

I can’t tell you exactly why people gain weight in college, but there are plenty of clues out there. New college students coming from high school are suddenly bombarded with a plethora of all different kinds of foods, available most hours of the day. Most of those options are not as healthy as they probably should be, and we all know we like to pick the ones that are less healthy than we’d like to admit. On top of the additional food is the lack of exercise.

Many of us who used to be high school athletes have suddenly found ourselves doing absolutely zero exercise besides walking to class, and even that is on the decline since everyone wants to take the bus as the temperatures drop.

Finally, the thing no one wants to admit is bad for them — alcohol. It is no secret that college students have access to a lot of alcohol. Many types of alcohol are high in calories and low in nutritional value. And you know you don’t just drink one. If a person drinks five cans of beer, even a light beer, they can be consuming a minimum of about 500 calories. Drinks that are not light have many more calories in them.

So is it the food, the exercise or the alcohol? I believe it to be some twisted combination of all three. It’s a sick idea. Here you are, college students just trying to live your lives, already stressed out because of school, and then you try to dress up by wearing jeans instead of leggings for once, only to find that your favorite pair of jeans won’t button. So now, you’re stressed on top of your stress because you’ve noticed you have gained weight. And then you stress eat. It’s a vicious cycle.

So how does one avoid the dreaded freshman 15? Grumpily. But you get through it.

First off, watch what you eat. I’m not saying you have to go on a full-out diet, just try to match the calories you eat here to what you ate at home, without gaining weight.

Second, go to the Rec Center. Even though it is so much easier to not go, just go. Our facility is so big and fancy, you’re sure to find something to do there that you can handle, whether it be an exercise machine, swimming or playing games. Just something to get you on your feet.

Finally, and I cannot stress this enough, do go to Einstein’s. Don’t do it. There’s nothing in that place but high-calorie goodness and you’ll quickly find yourself going through withdrawals, like I did when I made myself stop going there. In fact, don’t get food in the Union. It is all terrible for you, and it is all delicious. It sucks.

Gaining weight can be stressful, and college makes it really easy to do. Maybe you don’t have a problem with gaining a few pounds. If that’s you, then go ahead and live your life. But if you’re as terrified as I am, spend some quality time and thought taking advantage of the facilities provided to us at Western. The dining hall does give you pizza and noodles, but it also gives you fruit, salad and grilled chicken. Our Recreation Center is huge and really top-notch. Take advantage of what we are offered. You already paid for it in your tuition and fees anyway.