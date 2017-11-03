Russian collusion becomes clear





Filed under Opinions

If you’ve been reading the news this past week, you will have heard all about Robert Mueller, his investigation and the arrests he made Monday. This is a huge event, and more people should be more informed about it. For those who haven’t heard anything about it, here’s your chance to catch up a little bit.

In May of this year, Robert Mueller was tasked by the Department of Justice to serve as special counsel in the investigation into links between the Russian government and now President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Since then, he has been interviewing suspects, collecting evidence and trying to figure out what transpired during the general

2016 election.

When people say that there was collusion between Russia and the campaign, they don’t mean that Russia hacked voting machines and changed votes. Instead, the idea is that Russia worked with the campaign to hack into the Democratic party databases and release their data, as well as to coordinate efforts to spread false information. These are the allegations that Mueller has been looking into.

On Monday, the first arrests were made in this case. The two arrested were political consultant Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates. Manafort was the manager of Trump’s campaign from June to August, but worked on the campaign since March. Gates was the deputy underneath him, and stayed with the campaign after he had left. They were arrested on charges of laundering money, and of being unregistered foreign agents.

Trump and his defenders have correctly stated that all of Manafort’s and Gates’ criminal activity happened before the campaign. However, those arrests were not the only major events that happened Monday. The other bit of important news that came out was that the Trump campaign‘s former foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos had been arrested July 27 and had since been cooperating with the Mueller team. He also had pled guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

The reason this is significant is because while Papadopoulos was working on the campaign, he had contact with various Russian agents, setting up meetings with them and higher-ups within the campaign. Papadopoulos forwarded one of these requests to Manafort, who in turn sent it to Gates, saying “We need someone to communicate that (Trump) is not doing these trips. It should be someone low-level in the campaign so as not to send any signal.” All of this information can be found on the documents released by the FBI and Mueller’s team.

So why does this matter? First off, this is not a partisan issue. It is not a Republican or Democrat thing. Regardless of your political party, it should bother you that a foreign government was secretly attempting to influence our elections. Perhaps worse than that, is how some people are attempting to frame this as a political witch-hunt. They are saying that Mueller, a lifelong republican, is attempting to destroy Trump for political gains. That is absurd. We, as citizens, need to do our duty to stay informed about this issue. We need to hold our news organizations to higher standards, and call them out if they attempt to spin the truth.