Astros take October

In debatably the most exciting World Series in the history of the MLB, the Houston Astros captured the team’s first World Series title. The title did not come easy, as the Astros had to take down the force out of the National League that was the Los Angles Dodgers.

The Astros fought tooth and nail and were forced to a game seven that happened on Wednesday night. Game seven seemed underwhelming compared to the other six games, when the five of six runs for the whole game were scored in the first two innings. However, the other six games did

not disappoint.

During the series, the pair of teams broke the homeruns record in a single series with 25, the previous record stood for fifteen years when the Anaheim Angels beat the San Francisco Giants in seven games and blasted 21 homeruns.

This series took down a few other records too, when Astros centerfielder George Springer homered in four straight games and reached on 29 bases, which led to a World Series MVP. He took down the base record that was held by Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson (1977) and Willie Stargell (1979) that reached 25 bases.

In the first game the Astros started their ace Dallas Keuchel against the greatest pitcher of this generation, Clayton Kershaw. However, regular season Kershaw and playoff Kershaw have proven to be two different pitchers.

Kershaw has led the MLB in ERA during his tenure, but in the playoffs, Kershaw has not been at his best. Kershaw proved all the doubters wrong and got the Dodgers a victory. Kershaw had some help with a homerun from Dodgers centerfielder Chris Taylor and third basemen Justin Turner to take the victory 3-1.

The following day, game two was in the midst. The score and storyline were much different when the ballgame went into extra innings and Springer stepped up and blasted a homerun in the eleventh inning to give the Astros a one run advantage and brought the score to 7-6. The series was tied and moved to Houston, where they had not lost yet in their playoff run.

In game three, the Astros kept their momentum rolling and took a commanding 2-1 lead with two more games left in Houston. However, the storyline to game three was similar to game seven; Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish got shelled and the Astros scored early. The Astros won 5-3 and scored four of their five runs in the second inning.

In a do-or-die game for the Dodgers, they prevailed to tie up the series once again. Los Angles’ first baseman rookie phenomenon Cody Bellinger hit his only homerun of the series, that ultimately won the Dodgers the game. However, this was the only game that Bellinger was relevant. The Dodgers won the game 6-2 with just one game left in Houston.

The fifth game of the series was the best for the fans and for the Astros. A 13-12 barnburner that gave the Astros a 3-2 series lead over the Dodgers and their ace Kersshaw. Houston’s two stars shorts stop Carlos Correa and second basemen Jose Altuve each homered and had a couple hits in the win. The Dodgers did not just lay down, each team had 14 hits and an error, but the Dodgers proven closer Kenley Jansen blew a save and lost the game.

Game six was similar to game one with a score of 3-1. However, the Astros had one of their aces on the mound, Justin Verlander, who had an ERA of under one in the playoffs, but the Dodgers fought him out of the game and then capitalized.

The series was once again tied and the Dodgers were back at home. Manager Dave Roberts was given a tough decision on whether to start Kershaw for the third time of the series or put his second ace Darvish on the hill once again.

Roberts made the poor decision to place Darvish on the mound and the results were the same as before. The Astros scored a quick five runs and Darvish was quickly replaced by Kershaw who did not give up a run and only allowed two hits. The game ended in a 5-1 Astros victory.

When it was all said and done, the early five-run lead was too much for the Dodgers to comeback from and Houston finally won the title that their city has been waiting for.