Natives security finally placed above immigrants





Filed under Opinions

Despite all of the chaos occurring in Europe these days, or perhaps as a direct result of it, European citizens and their leaders are beginning to wake up to the existential threat to their very nations presented by wave after wave of immigration from Africa and the Middle East. Far-right and populist parties are seeing meteoric gains incomparable to anything they have ever made before, and much of that success lies directly in the fault of their governments to substantively address a clear issue and defend the borders of their own nations in response to it. Now that calls have been made, European governments are finally beginning to actually do something about it.

This point was illustrated clearly just two weeks ago, when newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron stated that illegal immigrants who commit crimes in France will face deportation, in the wake of a stabbing which left two women dead in Marseille in early October. As it turns out, the man was a Tunisian national by the name of Ahmed Hanachi who was not in the French state legally, and had in fact been arrested for shoplifting in Leon two days before. Furthermore, Hanachi “was known to police for drug and alcohol problems and had a history of petty crime, using seven aliases,” as originally reported on by The Inquirer.

Macron said that the French government is not taking all the steps that should be taken, but added “that’s going to change.”

In Austria, 31-year-old Sebastian Kurz was elected as the new Chancellor. Kurz is the leader of the People’s Party, a center-right party, and will likely coalition with the far-right Freedom Party, both of which campaigned against immigration as their main message, one that clearly resonated with Austrian voters. The center-right has only defeated their rival Social Democrats twice since the end of the Second World War, so Kurz understandably called the result “historic.” Any notion that this is just a fluke is one that denies the very reality of the situation on the ground in Europe today.

These are but a few cases happening in Europe as we speak. The entire Brexit vote — the recent referendum that decided Britain would exit the European Union — which was, in essence, a referendum on uninhibited immigration into the United Kingdom and the rise of nationalist Marine Le Pen to the later rounds of the French election also showed the poorly-concealed anger that Europeans are beginning to feel toward their governments for allowing their societies and social programs to be flooded by foreigners.

It makes a great deal of sense, then, to expect, as I do, far-right parties to continue to gain increasing amounts of traction, resulting in their becoming meaningful opposition or coalition partners in European parliaments. Austria’s election showed us that they can even become part of the ruling government, and the same kind of traction is catching on in the U.S. My advice if you think this is unthinkable? Amend immigration policies to stem the immediate flow of immigrants and look for long-term solutions that natives find acceptable, lest you lose them to the far right.