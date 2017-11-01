Help a broke college student out





Filed under Opinions

As your stereotypical broke college student, I am dismayed by the enormous lack of job opportunities available on campus. As someone who has checked the job listings website religiously since it opened on Aug. 1, I am extremely disappointed.

Currently on the job listing site, there is only one job listed under the regular employment section, and that job is only there because no one has bothered to remove it. I know of multiple people who have expressed interest in the position only to be told it was full. In the federal work study section, there is not a single job listed. In the off-campus employment section, there are no job listings.

I was beginning to think I was crazy when I couldn’t seem to find a single legitimate job opening in all my searches, but my frustration was confirmed after talking to numerous other students facing the same problem. Students with car payments, insurance, gas and tuition know these bills all add up. And yet, we are 11 weeks into the semester and after scouring campus as well as the town of Macomb, people still seem to come up empty. I can’t comprehend how we as students are supposed to be able to make any money to support ourselves — or even just have a little money to spend — when there are no jobs available. Weeks ago, the first week of classes, I visited the Student Employment Office in Sherman Hall in order to seek help in my job search.

This long trek across campus turned out to be a bust. Their advice to me? To look at the student employment website. How helpful.

I am aware that it would be impossible for provide a job opportunity for every student on campus. Yes, a job market needs to be competitive, but jobs on campus aren’t competitive, they are nonexistent. I am glad I have been able to find work writing for the Courier, but I am still in need of more steady income. Maybe this job crisis is something felt only by freshman — I couldn’t tell you if that is true or not. If it is not, then the deficit is being felt by even more students. If it is, as I imagine, primarily impacting freshman, that is still a reasonable chunk of students living on campus. Freshman still have expenses just like everyone else.

I also am aware that we are over halfway through the semester, so not many jobs will be opening up right now. My issue is that I began my search as soon as the job listings supposedly first came out on Aug. 1. I don’t know if the jobs actually opened earlier and I managed to miss them all, or if they were filled in the previous semester. Either way, it does not give incoming freshman — who are just as qualified to hold jobs as the rest of the student body — any chance to find their way in.

All students should be given equal opportunity to apply for jobs on campus, and that clearly isn’t happening. Something needs to change so that all students with expenses have the opportunity to at least apply for something. I was not expecting to have a job waiting for me when I came to campus- but I was at least expecting the opportunity to be able to fight for one.