Ditch the heels, bring out the Nikes

Filed under Opinions

Halloween weekend is a big event no matter what school, city or state you come from. Halloweekend usually brings creepy costumes, creepy people, candy and this year a lot of cold weather. Halloween is also a holiday where people commonly show a little more skin than usual when planning their costumes. As sad as I am to say it, I once too fell into that scandalous trap.

Coming into college my freshman year I couldn’t wait to finally be out from under my parent’s supervision and really let my freak flag fly when it came to my Halloween costume. Three years later, however, my view on Halloween costumes has completely changed.

This past weekend I enjoyed my time in numerous costumes that consisted of leggings, T-shirt’s, sweatshirts, and even sweatbands. This, my friends, was definitely the best decision I made.

The things I discovered by dressing comfy and warm on Halloweekend opened an entire new door in my Halloween experiences. Looking stylish and sexy can be fun, but throwing on a hilarious or clever costumer is not only funny to everyone you see that night but also more comfortable for you.

Let’s first begin with the sweatshirt. Although not scandalous, this portion of my costume provided much more than any tummy-showing tee would. The sweatshirt provided some degree of warmth in the crisp, Macomb winds, which is more than a lot of my past costumes can say. Also, pockets! Nothing is more valuable than having pockets to hold all of your stuff while you’re out, so incorporating a sweatshirt into your costume can also decrease your chance of losing anything.

Next, consider the t-shirt. The t-shirt also contains many perks. For starters, we ladies get the lovely privilege of being able to wear a sports bra. You are also able to cut the shirt into any specific style you want. For all the guys out there, you are simply able to enjoy the comfort of the cotton and polyester blend while living it up during the haunted weekend.

The last big thing that I was so pleased to have been wearing was some a pair of sneakers. Whether you are popping out in some Nike’s, converse or even crocs, your feet will definitely be thanking you at the end of the night. No matter how much you think those heels complete the costume, I guarantee you will have a lot more fun and definitely be able to run much faster in the sneakers.

Halloweekend here in Macomb is a legend. From as far back as we know students, adults and kids of all ages have been enjoying the terror and thrills the Halloween season brings. With it all just wrapped up, I hope everyone considers wrapping themselves up a little extra for their next costume and enjoy the hustle of the holiday season in warmth.