It's not okay: Talent is not an excuse for sexual assault





Filed under Opinions

I overheard a disturbing sentence in our university union food court yesterday.

“He can’t come after Kevin Spacey like that, he’s such a talented actor.”

Yes, he can, and he shouldn’t be ignored.

In a Sunday interview with BuzzFeed News, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making sexual advances toward him after he attended a party in Spacey’s New York apartment in 1986. The next day, Spacey responded with an apology, stating that the was drunk at the time and that he will now “choose to live as a gay man.”

Many of us heard the call of students in the streets from last week’s Take Back the Night march against the tolerance of sexual harassment and abuse. Don’t let their voices go ignored.

These allegations are coming off the heels of Corey Feldman’s promise to expose pedophilia in Hollywood. In an interview with the “Today” show’s Matt Lauer, the actor and musician who was a victim of abuse himself as a child actor’s words were passionate.

“I’m not playing around,” Feldman said. “It’s serious stuff and I vow I will release every single name that I have any knowledge of. Period. And nobody’s going to stop me this time. As long as people support this.”

I don’t doubt that Feldman will get his support, he had $160,000 raised toward his goal as of Monday.

I don’t doubt that he will expose people, in that same interview he said that his publisher made him change the names of those he identified in his

memoir “Coreyography.”

What I do doubt is that I will hear more disturbing sentences as we continue to learn more about the darkness under Hollywood’s glitz and glamour.

Time and time again, people have associated abusers with their positive attributes in order to excuse their actions or to disenfranchise the victim.

But Kevin Spacey the actor is not Frank Underwood the character. Bill Cosby the comedian is not Bill Huxtable the sweater-wearing father. Brock Turner the talented swimmer is not Brock Turner the rapist.

We will likely see many more acclaimed actors, producers and screenwriters be outed like Spacey as Feldman looks to oust predatory Hollywood figures for what has been ignored for too long. But when the next one comes, the response is not “it’s fine because he’s an actor.”

The response is “it’s not okay to excuse this behavior because they were drunk.”

The response is “it’s not okay to discredit these allegations because of their sexual orientation.”

The response is “it’s not okay to allow this to continue because of their talents.”

I won’t lie, I like “House of Cards,” and I’ve enjoyed watching Spacey play his role. And I believe he deserves every bit of scrutiny, every sponsorship pulled and every future role stripped from him for being a part of an issue for too long.

The entertainment-consuming public will have just as much to reason to participate in the fight against sexual abuse in Hollywood as its victims. Which reason they fight for though will be what determines if this campaign will be successful.

I sincerely hope that my fellow students choose the right reason. There’s no place in our society for excusing sexual assault.