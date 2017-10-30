Students give back at Make a Difference Day

Student participate in Make a Difference Day, an annual event dedicated to volunteering andmaking a positive impact, on Saturday.





Filed under News

Make A Difference Day (MADD) provided students with the opportunity to volunteer in the community for a day of service. The event was a time to make a difference around both the Western Illinois University campus and the Macomb community through volunteerism on Saturday.

“Saturday was a national day of service,” said Western’s All Volunteer Effort (WAVE) president Taryn Butler. “It is not just us, it’s everyone across the nation who has decided to make a difference.”

Macomb Mayor Mike Inman welcomed the volunteers to Make a Difference Day and shared a few opening remarks.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am and proud of the fact that you are here Saturday morning,” Inman said. “I do quite honestly brag about WAVE to the community all the time. This organization has a standing reputation in the community and on campus under the leadership of Ethan Briscoe and all of the volunteer coordinators that worked with getting you together and helping out.”

Michelle Janisz, Director of Student Activities, also shared her thoughts about Make a Difference Day.

“As what Butler mentioned, this is a national day of service,” Janisz said. “This is about students and anyone else wanting to volunteer and help someone out in the community and literally what it says, make a difference in someone’s life, organization, whatever it is that they need help with.”

New this year, instead of going to one site to volunteer, Western students went to two different sites for their volunteer service projects.

“The reason behind that change was because we wanted to impact the community more,” said WAVE advisor Ricky Boche. “Instead of doing eight sites for two hours, why not split it up into two one-hour sessions and be able to hit more sites, so the idea was to hit 12 or 14 sites in comparison to eight. In the long run, we want to further impact the community and get our WAVE members out to more community service projects.”

Volunteer services were conducted at Salvation Army, The Crossing, Wesley Village, Country View, Genesis Garden, Mosaic, Wesley United Methodist Church, West Central Illinois Arts Center and the YMCA. Students also stayed on campus to make get — well cards for the patients at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“There was one project in particular here in town, a shelter for folks and families struggling and that’s Genesis Garden,” Inman said. “I don’t know if you all would be constructing anything there, but they would have a lot of work there for you and it needs to get finalized. The project itself has been struggling for a couple of years.”

After their time serving both the Western and Macomb communities, students shared their thoughts about the importance of volunteerism and making a difference. Both biology major Mikayla Goodwin and university advising major Lizzy Gonzalo said that making a difference means that they gave back to the community and help those out in need.

“It’s important to be able to reach out and help out those in need because you would never know when you yourself is going to be in need and how volunteers can help you,” said WAVE vice president Mattea Scanlan.