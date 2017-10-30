“A Bad Moms Christmas” to have even more bad moms





Filed under The Edge

One of my all-time favorite movies, “Bad Moms” starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn as the three main characters is getting a sequel, “A Bad Moms Christmas.” The original “Bad Moms” is a romantic comedy that stresses the insane amount of work that mothers do on a day-to-day basis and how they can get fed up and tired of all their responsibilities at times.

Huayi Brothers Pictures is releasing “A Bad Moms Christmas” on Wednesday. I am really looking forward to watching this movie because I am a major fan of the holidays and enjoyed the first movie so much. I have watched several trailers and I am counting down the days until I watch it in theaters.

Something that I think will be similar to the first is the behavior of the three main characters and how they are viewed as abnormal mothers. Kunis, Bell and Hahn reprise their roles as Amy, Kiki and Carla. There are some new faces, too, like Tony and Emmy award-winning Christine Baranski as Amy’s mother, Emmy award-nominated Cheryl Hines as Kiki’s mother and Academy Award-winning Susan Sarandon as Carla’s mother. Baranski is most recently recognized as Leonard Hofstadter’s mother from the CBS sitcom, “The Big Bang Theory.”

I am hoping that this movie is just as successful as the first one. While having only a 58 percent on the movie review website Rotten Tomatoes, the original grossed over $180 million at the box office.

I am excited to see how this movie goes because the difference in this film is that the bad mom’s mothers are coming to visit for the holidays. I can predict that this will be a stressful evening for the main characters. All the work that goes into hosting a holiday dinner can be a lot of work along with hosting your guests. I look forward to seeing how the main characters interact with their own mothers and of course all the hilarious chaos that will likely ensue.

Once again, this movie comes into theaters on Wednesday and it will be

a show you will not want to miss. If you enjoy comedies and mothers misbehaving, this is definitely a movie for you.