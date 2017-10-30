WIU Film Club hosts event for Military Appreciation Week





Filed under The Edge

On Nov. 7, the Film Club will be hosting an event to celebrate Western Illinois Uiniversity’s Military Appreciation Week as well as the 10th anniversary of the schools film minor. The event will feature a showing of the short film “In My Brothers Shoes,” a presentation by the director and a concert by the composer of the film.

According to director Lucia Mauro, the film “In My Brother’s Shoes,” is about a young man who deals with the loss of his younger brother, a marine, who died in combat. The young man travels across Europe wearing his brothers combat boots, hence the title.

The film, which was released in 2014, has received awards and been shown at many other universities and at military events all to honor those who have fought for this country.

The concert at this event will feature the films composer Enzo de Rosa. Rosa is known for being a pianist, composer and an arranger. According to Rosa’s website he has been part of the music production for over six hundred different films, shows and plays. He should put on an excellent performance at the event.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. in the Sandburg Lounge with a reception and then will move into the Sandburg Theater for the concert, presentation and film screening. For more information contact the club’s faculty advisor Roberta Di Carmine.