“The 39 Steps” is an absurd play that keeps audience laughing

Hannay was again identified by Pamela and both were captured by the secret organizations henchmen.





Filed under The Edge

“The 39 Steps” written by John Buchan and directed by Lysa Fox and staring James Tweedale, Samantha Bonzi, Matt Bender and Sean Pollock, ran this past week in the Horrabin Theater, as part of the theater department’s main stage productions this fall. This comedic play had many characters despite having only four actors. Tweedale played the lead in this performance , a character called Hannay. Bonzi plays the love interests (yes you read that correctly). She plays the three female love interests Annabelle, Margaret and Pamela. Then Bender and Pollock made up the rest of the cast and each played a number of different characters. Bender and Pollock were constantly chan-ging characters throughout the play, from comedians to police men to women and everything in between.

Out of the entire comedic play there is one scene that I found particularly funny, in which Bender and Pollock ran around Tweedale, changing characters as they ran in what turned out to be a hilarious scene. The two actors played around four different characters in the one scene and the funniest part was that Tweedale’s character was completely unaware. The actors were running circles around him changing their hats and becoming entirely different people. It was by far my favorite scene of the play. The actors did a phenomenal job differentiating each character from the others they were playing despite the fact that they were switching roles very quickly.

Bonzi did a great job playing the three women Annabelle, Margaret and Pamela. She was able to individualize the different characters and give each

one a distinct personality. Tweedale also did an excellent job. His character went through quite an ordeal, is accused of murder,unearths a secret organization and is on the run from the police. Tweedale does a fantastic job portraying his characters odd predicament and, often frenzied, emotions.

With such a small cast one would expect that they would either work very

well or very poorly together. Luckily, the talented cast worked extremely well together, they played off each other well and had good on stage chemistry.

It was also very neat to see how they made use of the set. The play had a simple set and it was utilized to the fullest, moving pieces around to create everything from a living room, to a train car, to a car and more. The simple pieces of the set were just what this play needed, it allowed for the audience to use their imaginations to picture the character’s surroundings and the constantly changing roles of the actors.

The actual substance of the play was a bit odd at times. Certain jokes for

me fell flat but the rest of the audience seemed to thoroughly enjoy it. It

took me a little while to really get into the play, not because the performance was bad but because the writing was not what I was expecting.

That being said, I did enjoy the show and the rest of the audience was

laughing hysterically from the beginning right up to the end.

The play was rather absurd with constantly changing roles, a bizarre plot

and eccentric characters. However the show’s fast pace and hysterical characters made it fun to watch.