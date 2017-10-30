Ken Burns takes viewers inside “The Vietnam War”





The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) is known for showing some of history’s most important documentaries. Recently, PBS showcased Ken Burns’ “The Vietnam War.” Burns and Lynn Novick co-produced the miniseries that traces the conflict in Vietnam from French colonialism to the public opening of the memorial wall in Washington D.C. that honors American soldiers who served in the war.

The documentary goes further in depth by having 80 participants tell their stories, showing the story from all viewpoints. Many of the participants were either on the fighting side, or the peaceful side. Several of the soldiers in the mini-series are those who fought for and against the rise of Communism.

During one of the interviews, an American Marine talks about how he fears the darkness. When he was raising his children, he told them at one point they were too old to use a nightlight. While discussing his fear, he breaks down in tears saying he still uses a nightlight just so he doesn’t have to see the enemies in his sleep.

Throughout the series, each episode gets more emotional than the one before it. Nine Inch Nail’s Trent Reznor — known for his dark compositions in films like “The Social Network,” “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and “Gone Girl” — composed the instrumental background music that makes the documentary even more haunting. Images from both sides show the brutality the war had. One of the photographs shows a woman holding her two children crying as the enemy was kicking her out of her home.

Burns’ mission when making the documentary was to offer his audience a wide variety of viewpoints of the conflict. This is supposed to help the audience identify with the people who lived through it.

Along with increasing viewer’s knowledge on the content, Burns’ second goal was to state how our current society is following the trends from the War in Vietnam. “The Vietnam War,” applies to the current national mood of how we are divided like we were back then.

When the documentary covered the fall of Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam. Burns made sure to add what the U.S. Embassy stated about the event: “Those who do not learn from history are bound to repeat it. Let us hope we do not have another Vietnam experience, and that we have learned our lesson.” Burns’ goal is for current society to not repeat the events of the past, yet try to fix them for a better future.

There were many things I learned when watching this documentary. One thing that stuck to me was how many American soldiers passed in the war. On the US Wings website, nearly 61 percent of American soldiers who passed were under the age of 21.

If there is one thing I think is the most important message out of this

documentary is that our soldiers matter. Whether we agree or disagree

with war, we must recognize if it weren’t for their service, we would not be

free. Next time you pass a veteran or one currently serving, thank them for

their service. Your thanks are what they cherish.