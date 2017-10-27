Brown uses visual impairment as motivation





For the majority of his life, Western Illinois University senior Dustin Brown conquered a plethora of trials and tribulations. The most prominent challenges Brown spearheaded were his eyesight and vision challenges, and although sight problems can be inhibiting to an individual’s productivity, Brown still found light in the midst of darkness.

During the summer of 2017, Brown traveled to different states around the country working with a group to build accommodations for individuals who face disabilities and challenges in their life. During his expedition called Build America, Brown spoke about his personal experience and difficulties with vision impairment and depth perception due to a detached retina.

“My (detached retina) happened when I was fifteen years old; it was spontaneous, we don’t actually know how it happened,” Brown said. “My depth perception is off by a couple feet, after the surgery, I am not really sure how to say it, I have a zip tie wrapped around my left eye right now.”

According to Brown, his detached retina was detrimental everyday.

“It has impacted me a little bit by playing sports in high school, trying to pick up a ground ball, learning how to hit again, I cannot actually judge where the baseball is located,” Brown said. “Driving for some reason has been perfectly fine, but I have no peripheral vision so I can see objects, but knowing what it is would be the challenge.”

Brown refused to let his vision and retina challenges hold him back.

“Through The Ability Experience I spent six weeks traveling to six different camps in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Colorado, Texas, Illinois and then over to Tennessee,” Brown said. “We built special amenities for kids with disabilities.

Having visited so many different states in a limited time span of six weeks, Brown was able to explain how he and the group that he traveled with were able to manage their time at each location.

“I was a part of the crew, so I was operations coordinator,” said Brown, “It would be myself, the project manager, who was like the head of it, and the second in charge would be our crew chief.”

Despite the ongoing difficulties with his retina, it is truly inspiring how Brown was determined and did not allow anything to stand in his way of volunteering around the country and helping improve the quality of life for others.

“If there is any obstacle in your life that you find challenging, honestly, it’s about putting yourself out there, and how people say ‘rise to the occasion.’ You really don’t know what you are capable of until you push yourself to your limits and beyond,” Brown said. “That should always be considered to always keep pushing and challenging yourself.”