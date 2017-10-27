UHDS offers Trick-or-Treat activities





Filed under News

Western Illinois University residence halls are offering their Safe Trick-or-Treat program once again on Monday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. University Housing and Dining Services is providing an abundance of games and activities for Macomb children between the ages of 2 to 12, accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Bayliss and Henninger Halls are among the residence halls participating. The halls will host Halloween games and face painting. Attendees should enter through the Henninger Hall basement.

“We’re offering an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate Halloween through games and fun activities,” said Bayliss-Henninger Student President, Kyler Miller, “We’re continuing the experience for trick-or-treaters all over Macomb to come to campus and have a memorable time.”

Miller said he is excited for this event because it gives him the chance to be involved with the Macomb community outside of Western.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to putting myself out there more, and being a face for Bay-Henn,” Miller said. “I would like the kids to be able to look up to me and the other executive board members of Bay-Henn as members of their community. Overall, I am looking forward to making a fun night out of what we have to offer and to give the kids a memory they can look forward to reliving every year.”

Corbin and Olson Halls will be hosting games and activities in their dining center area as well, with select floors for trick-or-treating. Kids and parents should enter through the east entrance of Olson Hall for the activities.

Lincoln-Washington-Grote complex will be presenting a Halloween movie, along with a variety of games and a costume contest. The entrance is through Grote Hall. Tanner Hall will have events in their main lobby circle area, which include trick-or-treating, games, and a Halloween movie. Guests should enter at the north door.

Thompson Hall will have student-led guides to take families on designated floors for trick-or-treating and will be offering activities as well. In addition, Thompson Hall’s Residence Assistance Council members are sponsoring “Haunted Housing.” There will be a haunted house suitable for young children from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday. This Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 11 p.m. there will be a much scarier haunted house for teens and adults.

While all activities for families and children are free on Monday, the haunted hall on Friday and Saturday have an admission fee of $3 per person or $2 with a donation of a nonperishable food item. Items will be donated to the area’s food banks.

Sarah Hart, the assistant director of residence life, said she is looking forward to this event with her family and encourages the Macomb community to participate.

“I am a parent, and I also work for the residence halls, so this is one of my favorite events because the two are coming together,” Hart said, “And it is also a great way for the community to come into the residence halls and interact and blend. It is a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to the costume contest.”