Brice wins Gertrude Smith Award





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Professor of history Lee Brice has been selected as the 2018 Gertrude Smith Professor for the American School of Classical Studies. He will be conducting a seminar there from June 11-29, 2018.

“The Gertrude Smith professorship is an endowed professorship for the summer at the American School of Classical Studies in Athens, Greece,” Brice said. “The duties are to assist the director of the school in running the summer programs and to direct our own field program. While the program is going on, I’ll be pretty much focused on running the seminar and helping around the school, however, usually at the end of the summer, I’ll be able to have time to do my own research.”

During the seminar, Brice and Georgia Tsouvala, associate professor of history at Illinois State University, will be leading students about ancient Greece through the visits of battlefields, archeological sites and museum collections.

“Tsouvala works on ancient Greek women, athletics and Greece under Roman rule,” Brice said. “She is bringing a lot of the cultural play into the program, while I am bringing both the economic and military history into the program next summer.” Brice’s areas of historical expertise focus on the ancient world, especially the ancient military history and economic systems of Ancient Greece and Rome.

“The way that the seminar is going to work, we start by looking at the early Greek warfare, where you have infantry armies, hoplites, which is a kind of infantry army and they fight with each other.” Brice said. “We would start by talking about Greek infantry warfare and then we will move on and talk about Greek warfare during Alexander the Great, where it becomes both infantry and cavalry and maybe naval warfare. In between there, we will talk about the Persian wars.” During his time in Athens, Brice would also be conducting research on the ancient coins of Corinth that were minted during the fourth century BC when Alexander the Great controlled Corinth.

“During that period, Corinth minted a great minting of coins, more than usual, but the coins were never subjected to a careful study,” Brice said. “What I am doing is a careful study of the coins to try to get a sense of how were they minted, what rate they were minting at, how much silver they need and how much will this minting tell us about the larger economy of Corinth because Corinth didn’t have its own silver mine, it only picked up silver from trade.”

Brice said the honor of the professorship goes not only towards him, but also Western’s Department of History as well.

“It shows the legislators, it shows our leaders that at Western, we have strong faculty who are committed to the success of our students and are trying to stay active in our field to be better teachers as well as better researchers and better professors,” Brice said. That is the most important takeaway, that what I am doing is just a small microscopic example of many faculty on campus is doing, trying to make Western a better university.”

The seminars will accept applications from advanced undergraduate and graduate students, as well as high school and college instructors of the classics or related fields until Jan. 15 with a limit of 20 people per seminar. More information about the seminars can be found at the ASCSA website at http://ascsa.edu.gr/index.php/programs/

summer-seminars.