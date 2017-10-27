Macomb Park District hosts ZAM( Zombie Apocalypse Macomb)





Filed under News, Showcase

Western Illinois University’s Horn Field Campus is partnering with Macomb Park District for the first time to put on Zombie Apocalypse Macomb (ZAM) this Friday through Sunday. This unique, weekend long event features Halloween festivities for all ages.

“While this is the first year, I think we are really excited, and we hope to have some good numbers even with the weather not looking the greatest,” said Macomb Park District’s Interim Superintendent of Events Taylor Hanneman. “I do think that a lot of people will still come out because it is something super unique, and I don’t know if there is anything really like it around the central Illinois area.”

Activities begin Friday with the costume contest at Veterans Park. Registration is at 5 p.m. and the contest follows at 5:30 p.m.

“The costume contest is going to have two age groups- 14 and under and 15 and above, so adults, parents and anyone are more than welcome to participate in it,” Hanneman said.

Previously, the viewings of the movies “Hocus Pocus” and “Beetlejuice” were scheduled to play at Veterans Park. Unfortunately, due to cold weather, the movies have been moved to The Outskirts on Shady Lane in Macomb. “Hocus Pocus,” the more family friendly movie, is still set to start at 6:30 p.m. and “Beetlejuice” is to play

at 8:15 p.m.

“I think the movies will be the most popular,” said Hanneman, “The two movies are fall favorites, and I know that a lot of college students at Western have been interested in going to the movies.”

On Saturday, the Zombie 5k run/race will take place at Horn Field Campus at 4:30 p.m. Day-of registration and check-in for the 5k begins at 3 p.m., as well as the shuttle.

“We have a free shuttle coming from Chandler Park out to Horn Field, so we are asking all runners or participants for the 5k run to park at Chandler park. The bus will take them out to Horn Field, they will be on like 10 minute rotations, so there will be busses just shuttling people back and forth,” Hanneman said.

The Zombie 5k features volunteers dressed and made up as zombies to run after race participants.

“If the runners want to be chased by zombies, they will be asked to wear a flag football belt, and the zombies will try to rip their flags off while they’re running,” Hanneman said, “The race is really open to whoever wants to dodge zombies or just enjoy a nice run.”

The Afterlife After Party is after the race at 5:30 p.m. and will now be at The Outskirts as well. Western students and the Macomb community are encouraged to attend the party to enjoy food and beverages, music, glow in the dark bags, a straw maze and other

fun activities.

“We have live music by Jera and the Absolutes. They will be playing from 6 to 9 p.m., and we are having refreshment services,” said Hanneman, “Pepsi will be out there with beverages, HyVee out there with their food truck, and some hot chocolate and beverages, but also adult beverages as well.”

Trunk-or-Treat will be on Sunday in the Macomb HyVee parking lot from 3 to 6 p.m. All ages are welcome to come out and enjoy music, fun and a lot of Halloween candy.

Horn Field Campus is also hosting their Haunted Trail once again this year on Sunday night.

“We have family hour, so families can walk through the trail,” said graduate student, Victoria Zamora, “There won’t be people jumping out and scaring them, so they can enjoy the trail. At 8 p.m., it is more for 16 and older, so if anyone is under 16 they can still come, but they need a parent or guardian with them.”

Admission for the Haunted Trail is $5 per person. The event is fundraising for Horn Field and their student societies that work there. Similarly, the funds from the other ZAM festivities will be donated to VIBE (Volunteers Interesting in Benefiting Everyone).

For more information regarding volunteering or attending ZAM, contact the Macomb Park District

at 309-833-4562.