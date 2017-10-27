One bottle can save the world





Filed under Opinions

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Although we live among this contamination everyday, it’s often ignored and not regarded as a serious matter. It resides throughout our streets and homes, always being a part of our everyday lives. But how come the fact of the matter has yet to be brought up? Why does pollution seem to be such an ignored problem? Is it not that serious that we have begun to live among filth that is rapidly increasing in amount? Apparently not.

We ignore it everyday and the problem has yet to dissapear nor has a sufficient enough solution for a brighter future been created. Leading to the conclusion that there is nothing we can do to simplify or reduce this problem. And we must leave it at that. But that’s not right at all.

There’s always a plan C that we can turn to when all else fails. Personally, I believe that this is something that should be on everyone’s mind 24/7.

One way this can be accomplished is by purchasing a reusable water bottle rather than buying and throwing away plastic ones. I see this every day at school or even when I’m getting some things at Wal-Mart. Students would rather buy 20 plastic water bottles than a reusable one, and that’s just crazy to me.

Why would anyone just spend money that they could be saving for the sake of simplicity? It just doesn’t add up literally when you calculate how much you’ve spent over the semester, compared to the money you could be saving. Along with helping out the planet, it’s killing two birds with one stone.

Not to mention that we’re all pretty much broke college students, so when I see other students buying big packages of water bottles of course it strikes me as silly, when you could be saving that money for more important things.

There are even tons of water fountains on every main floor, in every building. Some of these fountains even have the little number on the corner of how much waste has been saved due to having a water bottle. It gives you a literal number that you yourself can be contributing to.

Having so many evidential pros for having a water bottle made me think about how inconvenient buying plastic water bottles would be in the long run. It almost made me feel bad in a way, too. You could literally be helping the planet but instead you decide to be one of those people who buys package after package of water bottles when you could just buy one water bottle and refill it at a water fountain.

It made me want to change my decision about such a small problem in my life, while also saving myself money. And it feels pretty great knowing that I’m contributing to a cleaner earth.