Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

I have taught for about 40 years–from public school students to adults studying for their GEDs, to community college students and finally to university students. And a few things have become clear to me: students need guidance, informed and professional teachers, faculty who constantly teach critical thinking, reading, and writing skills, but most of all, students need mentors and leaders in the classroom—their teachers. I love to teach and mentor students, but unfortunately, thanks to Western’s administration, I may no longer be able to do the job I love.

The Administration is proposing to cut pay for teachers; at the same time, the proposal would increase the workload to the extent that instructors will not be able to teach as well. The latest proposals can be found at wiu.edu/provost and in the September 27 issue of The Western Courier written by Nicholas Ebelhack. The Administration is proposing yet more salary reductions (after two years of a 3 percent reduction each year), and would like to have a 3 percent reduction continue for the “duration of the contract” (3-5 years), workload increases, no funds for travel to conferences (although the requirement to attend or conduct research has not been removed, nor is the administrative travel affected) and lower summer session compensation. These are over-simplified and not all-inclusive. And, I might add that other Illinois universities are receiving at least a cost-of-living increase. That is an increase not a decrease.

Yet, the Administration continues to indicate that, “the student experience has not been, and will not be, negatively impacted. We have a dedicated faculty and staff who work very hard to ensure that we are providing quality academic programs and experiences for our students,” they write. Hmmm . . . I sense a problem here. The Union, on the other hand, notes that “appropriately investing in, and retaining, a highly qualified community of teachers, researchers and support staff creates a stable environment that benefits students in the classroom (fostering mentor relationships, allowing for the creation of new courses and programs.”)

Within the past year, several faculty members received e-mails that their contracts would not be renewed—no letter, no personal contact, no forewarning—simply an e-mail. Granted, the randomness of this act was clarified once the Union pointed out the contract language that disallows this. But it continues to worsen: faculty salaries have already been reduced 3 percent for the past two years, and now “due to the budget crisis,” faculty are being asked to give up three to five more years of 3 percent of their salaries each year. I may need to retire soon, or I will leave Macomb making less than what I did when I was hired.

When I lose my passion for teaching, and I am no longer willing to go beyond my teaching and do what I need to do to meet the needs of my students, something is up, and it is not good.

Bonnie Sonnek, Associate Professor, Western Illinois Univeristy English Education and Composition Professor